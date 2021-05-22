NEWPORT—There are many coaches and educators that mean a great deal to the institutions they serve.
However, anyone would be hard-pressed to find one that’s meant more to a school than Mark Hawk.
This week marked the final week of Hawk’s illustrious tenure at Cocke County High School. In total, Hawk will have served at CCHS for 38 years, 42 years if you include his time as a student.
For someone that’s been around so long and meant so much, there’s no easy way to say goodbye. Cocke County Director of Athletics, A.C. Willis, surprised Hawk on his final day, though, with a plaque to commemorate his long and outstanding career with his alma mater.
“When I think of staples of Cocke County High School, there are very few names that come to mind, but coach Mark Hawk is one of those names,” Willis said. “He’s always been here. So, when next year begins and he’s not here coaching or in the classroom, it’s going to feel different.
“He’s poured his heart and soul into Cocke County High School. He’s always bled red and black and means so much to our students, faculty and staff. He loves the kids, and that’s the primary thing that drives him. He wants them to succeed above all else.”
Hawk came back to CCHS in January of 1984, and hasn’t left since.
From the beginning he piled on to his teaching career by joining Cocke County’s football and track & field staffs. A coach of three sports during his tenure, he later joined the cross country staff as an assistant. He remained with the program through the end of the 2020 season, his final season as a coach of any sport at CCHS.
“I’ll miss coaching, Hawk said. “But I’ll miss the kids more than anything. It was so rewarding to take a kid that hadn’t participated in a particular sport before, and trying to develop their talents to the point that they’re competitive.”
Hawk has had the privilege of working with some of Cocke County’s most celebrated athletes in his time as a coach.
On Thursday he thought the only order of business was to celebrate the unveiling of Morgan Blazer’s All-State plaque from cross country in 2020, before Willis surprised him with his own honor to celebrate the career he’s had and all he’s done for Cocke County High School.
“I was completely blindsided,” Hawk said. “I didn’t expect anything. Being honored like this, it just makes me feel like the effort is validated. I did pour every fiber of my being into every sport I coached when it was that season.”
In the end, one of the school’s most heralded coaches got to close out his career his way.
Hawk wanted to retire after his daughter’s senior season in 2018, but decided to stick around and see Blazer through her final season with CCHS.
After her top 10 run at the TSSAA Division 1 Large School state meet in November, which placed her in All-State status for the year, he made it a point to have her achievement celebrated on his final day at the school.
Being able to do just that, it put the perfect final stamp on a career full of achievements and life-long memories along the way.
“I just hope, now that it’s all history, that there’s a few people that have appreciated the effort enough to remember it,” Hawk said. “This was a life’s work, but if the kids I got to work with remember it, and I was able to help them achieve their goals, then it was all worth it.”
