The Fighting Cocks suffered a tough loss on the road Friday evening as they were beaten by the Jefferson County Patriots.
The former district rivals of the Big Red played a dominant first half of basketball on their way to a 64-52 victory. Jordan Woods led the way for the Fighting Cocks scoring 21 points in the contest. Kyler Hayes also had a quality game for the Big Red, scoring 13 points.
Cocke County’s start to the game was similar to many they have played this season as they managed to post 15 points in the opening quarter. What they couldn’t foresee was a bombardment of 3-pointers by the Patriots.
Jeff County knocked down seven in the game, including three in an impressive first period that saw them post 26 points. The 11 point gap created in the opening frame proved insurmountable for the Fighting Cocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.