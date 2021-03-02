COSBY—When the Hampton Bulldogs topped the Cosby Eagles in a nail biter that went down to the final seconds a year ago, Cosby stored that game in its memory banks for the next year.
On Tuesday, the Eagles got their shot at redemption. They didn't miss.
The rematch that every Cosby coach, player, and fan dreamt of throughout the postseason didn't disappoint. Like last year the game came down to the final possession. Hampton had a shot at the win with 2.5 seconds left, but missed its chance to give the Eagles a 55-54 win in front of a raucous crowd in Tuesday's Region 1-A Semifinals.
“It was an absolute war for 32 minutes tonight," Cosby coach Kurt Brooks said. "Hats off to Hampton, they’re very well coached and kept us on our heels all game.”
Last year's ending was misery for the Eagles, but particularly Trey Johnson.
The Class A Mr. Basketball Finalist was sent to the line with opportunities to close out last year's game, but it just wasn't meant to be. This year he was provided the same opportunity and full seized it.
Cosby put the ball in his hands in their final possession of the night.
Facing a tie game in the waining seconds, the senior had already brought the crowd to life with a deafening slam to tie the game, and even exorcised some demons at the charity stripe to keep the Eagles afloat.
Now, with revenge in the form of a 29.5-inch ball of leather, Johnson rose up from the left elbow and sunk what would be the game-winning shot to send the Eagles to the region championship round.
“I just knew I had to get to my spot and make a huge play for us to win the game.” Johnson said.
“We took a timeout and just wanted to see how they were gonna lineup offensively.” Cosby coach Kurt Brooks said. “It gave us déjà vu. It was the exact same situation as last year.”
With the win, Cosby is through to the region championship game for the second time in three years, and will face North Greene — who defeated Sullivan North in its region semifinal — on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Baileyton, Tenn.
Cosby lit up the new nylon nets in the first quarter on Tuesday night, going on an 8-0 run led by three seniors Riley Galler, Trey Johnson, and Hunter Workman.
After a brief timeout the Hampton Bulldogs silenced the packed house with a three and a basket in the paint from Conor Burleson and Morgan Lyons.
Burleson led the Bulldogs in scoring with a team-high 20 points and Lyons added 14 in the close loss on the road, Tuesday night.
Both teams would trade the lead back and forth midway through the first quarter until Burleson sparked an 8-0 Hampton run to take a 19-14 lead into the second quarter.
Hayden Green, who is normally a pass first guard, drilled a three to cut the lead to two in the first minutes of the second quarter. But Hampton would score four more points to extend its lead.
Green was heavily involved on the court Tuesday night. Leading the team in steals with four and netting 12 points behind two 3-point field goals that helped Cosby squeeze by Hampton.
“I don’t think you can say enough about what he truly does for us," Brooks said. "The average fan might not understand what he brings to the table. He’s a great defender and he has the hardest position to play in basketball. He has to set up the offense and get the ball down the floor.
“I don’t think there can be enough said about what Green brings to the team, whether if he scores or not.”
Hampton’s largest lead in the game was seven points heading into the final two minutes of the first half, but with a Johnson three and Slate Shropshire’s put-back jumper the Eagles rallied to trail by two, 32-30, at the break.
Within 20 seconds at the start of the second half, Paxton Coggins nailed a huge three to regain the lead for the Eagles.
Down by one early in the third quarter, Hampton went on their own 6-0 run to regain the lead and put Cosby in a three-point hole midway through the period.
Green’s second three of the game helped Cosby pull even with the Bulldogs at 38.
Much like the first quarter, both teams swapped the lead within the closing seconds of the third quarter.
Corey Askew broke the tie by scoring the final basket for the Eagles, as Cosby took a one-point lead into the final quarter of regulation, leading 47-46.
Askew was another Eagle that got involved in the rematch, scoring eight points and drilling one three in the win on Tuesday night.
Neither team scored a basket in the opening three minutes of the final quarter. Hampton’s Parker Henry sank a triple to snap the scoreless start and silence the crowd to take a two-point lead over the Eagles.
Green once again continued to dominate the back court with his third steal, and took it all the way to the rim to tie the game at 49 with four minutes left to play.
As the clock ticked down to under two minutes, Johnson took flight and had the Cosby gym rocking with a huge slam to tie the game again at 51-all.
“We’ve said it before, in college it’s worth two points but in high school it’s worth more than two.” Brooks said. “In a game like tonight where we were down 51 to 49 at the time, it absolutely lifted the lid off this place.”
Johnson led the team in scoring with 22 points in the win over Hampton.
“Hampton did a really great job at closing the lanes and not letting me drive the ball to the basket.” Johnson said. “I looked down in the paint and there wasn’t anyone on the help side so I knew I had to get to the rim and finish or dunk on someone.”
Hampton would get a late foul call and Lyons went to the line and drilled both free-throws to tie the game at 53.
With the crowd as loud as it can be Green inbounded the ball to Johnson, who — a few seconds later — hit an elbow jumper to give the Eagles a two-point lead.
Hampton went 1-of-2 from the line after a foul on the Eagles, keeping them in the lead. The Bulldogs got one final shot in the end, but that shot rimmed off to give Cosby the victory and send it through to Thursday's region title game.
“We were determined tonight.” Brooks said. “We weren’t going to let them beat us in the paint like they did last year. We were gonna live or die from a shot at the end and fortunately for us they missed the shot.”
