SEVIERVILLE—For the second outing in a row, the Cocke County boys’ golf team was victorious.
On Monday the group finished in a tie for first-place, posting a team score of 160 to top the board alongside Cherokee at the Sevierville Golf Club. The two teams topped host school Sevier County, Seymour and Carter.
A tiebreaker could not be played as the course was hit with a heavy shower shortly after the round was completed.
CCHS sophomore Kaden Shropshire posted his third consecutive medalist round with a score of 32 (-5). It’s his third top round on a third different course in just a week’s time.
“Kaden shot the lowest round I’ve ever seen since I’ve been here,” CCHS coach Jarrett Ramsey said. “It was amazing to watch. Today shows his game travels. It doesn’t matter the course. He’ll go make the pars he has to, and the birdies will come to him.”
Shropshire opened the round at three-under through the first two holes. He finished his round with an eagle and three birdies, including a pair of chip-ins from off the green.
Cocke County’s co-winning effort was ensued by gritty rounds from the entire team.
Iverson Poe had the team’s next best round with a 41. Brycen Hartsell capped off his round with a 42, and Ethan Rowland and Gage Bowman each fired 45’s on the day.
“These guys are playing like they’ve got something to prove,” Ramsey said. “They’re never satisfied, which is a good thing. They’re wanting to come out and grind out every shot. It’s fun watching them cheer each other on too. They’re going for the low team score, not just individuals out there. They celebrate each others successes more.”
Monday’s match gave the team a small taste of what they can expect should they meet their end goals for the season.
The TSSAA State Golf Tournament will be played on the River Course at the Sevierville Golf Club. Monday’s match was played on the Highlands Course, but features the same type of fairways and greens.
Cocke County returns to its home course on Thursday to host Cherokee and Jefferson County at Smoky Mountain Country Club.
