Jake Knapp and Kohl Drake threw 14 scoreless innings on Saturday against Southwest Tennessee, allowing just three hits while striking out a combined 25 batters as No. 2 Walters State swept Southwest Tennessee 3-0 in both games.
With the sweep, Walters State improved to 30-3 on the season and 10-1 in TCCAA play. For the season, Knapp is now 9-0 with a 0.43 ERA. He has struck out 66 batters in 42.1 innings of work. Meanwhile, Drake is now 7-0 on the season with a 1.18 ERA. He has struck out 75 batters in 45.2 innings pitched.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.