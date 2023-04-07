When this baseball season began, Andy Chrisman felt optimistic.
He said he felt better and more excited about this season — his 13th at the helm for CCHS baseball — than he had any season “in a long time.”
He had good reason to feel that way, with Cocke County returning a wealth of experience and taking a sharper approach at the plate given the hiring of Chrisman’s own former hitting coach, Keith Jones.
But after their game at Cosby on Friday was pushed to a later date because of rain, the Fighting Cocks are just 2-11 this season.
In their latest loss, an 11-1 result against Union County in Maynardville on Thursday, the collective batting effort was 1-for-15, with the lone run coming off a solo shot from Isaac Dorsey.
The percentages against Greeneville were worse, as CCHS lost by a combined 19-0 in two games.
In short, this has not exactly been the start Chrisman was hoping for.
And there is one group that has been especially disappointed.
“Seniors want to win more than anybody in your program — they know it’s their last go at it,” said Chrisman. “But for the most part, they’ve continued to bring a good approach and good leadership and tried to stay positive. They know they’ve got one more month here to do the things they wanted to do. Our seniors have done a good job of still trying to have that servant leadership, loving their teammates.”
He pointed specifically to Zeke Cortez and Dorsey for examples of such leadership.
“Zeke Cortez is the best example of that,” said Chrisman. “Guy that shows up with a professional attitude and approach every day, and the rest of them are kind of following his lead and trying to build around him. It’s great when you have seniors like him to show what it looks like, and Isaac Dorsey is another one.”
Dorsey’s outspoken nature was rewarded with a no-hitter earlier this season, and he led CCHS again Thursday when he hit Cocke County’s first home run of the year on a first-inning bomb to center field.
“It’s great to see him rewarded with his first home run, and he hit it to dead center — which has been our whole thing, talking about using the middle of the field,” said Chrisman. “Isaac’s been outstanding for us. They’ll continue to lead the way for us, I have no doubt.”
Still, the losses have hurt. There is no question about that.
And Chrisman can pinpoint three reasons for why they are stacking up, too.
“We’ve got to throw strikes, we’ve got to make routine plays, we’ve got to put the ball in play,” he said Thursday night. “And we’ve really not done any of those three things on a consistent basis.”
In stretches like this, when losing can feel like slogging through an unending haze, Chrisman’s message is simple: get back to the basics.
“Focus on the little things,” he said, “because the little things become big things. Let’s not worry about winning a game right now — let’s just worry about one inning and pitch at a time. Let’s get back to bearing down.”
That consistent approach is one that Chrisman pointed to as a necessity through a tough stretch.
But there are still bigger goals at play here, and that is what Chrisman is counting on.
“We’ve had a tough start to the season, a tough schedule, that hopefully is going to prepare us for the district tournament,” Chrisman said. “And that’s what our focus has to be here — we’re just focused on getting a little bit better and playing our best baseball when you get to May.
“We’ve still got over half the schedule to go, so everything we wanted to do — a good chunk of our goals are still out in front of us. We want to be playing our best baseball down the stretch and get into the double-digit number of wins and see our hits raise and ERA lower. We just have to continue to show up and be consistent.”
He is taking a similar approach with Jones’ hitting strategy — one that had the Big Red ready to catch fire recently, but one that has not paid off much on the scoreboard either.
“Coach Jones keeps reminding me it’s a slow-cooker approach, not a microwave,” said Chrisman. “In today’s society, with everything right at your fingertips, we wanted it to happen quicker than it has. We’ve just got to stay the course, stay with it. I think our guys know that we know what we’re talking about. Just have to get more reps with it and get more comfortable with it.”
Now, aside from success at the plate, Cocke County is also searching for more wins as a whole.
And the route to that offers not only a response for baseball, but for how to live life in general.
“Whether it’s baseball or life, you don’t want to get too high or too low — just find that happy medium and stay in the middle,” Chrisman said. “All our off-season training, everything you went through, the hitting lessons, the approach — it’s supposed to prepare you for these times that things aren’t going the way you want them to. So you have to stick to your approach when you know it works.
“So just continue to work, show up every day, and that’s the kind of lesson you want to take with you after baseball. That way when these guys are husbands and fathers and employees, they can think back about these tough times and know they have to continue to show up because there are other people counting on them.”
“We certainly have not started off the way we’ve wanted to,” he finished in summation. “We’re all frustrated and disappointed. But you just keep playing the game.
“Every day is a new day, and that’s the great thing about baseball — we can play again. Just got to be ready for the next thing that comes.”
