This week, area elementary teams wrapped up yet another slate of games. Here are updates from the in-county matchups, as well as Newport Grammar:
The Centerview Lady Falcons beat Del Rio 40-2 in one half of play, as Del Rio had all but five players out due to illness. Elizza Cook led Centerview with 10 points, followed by Amelia Ellison with eight, Madison Gee and Josie Shaver with six each, Vanessa Fox with four, and Kaydence Penton, Allie Rymer and Camie Crosby with two apiece.
Makaylee Hall scored the lone bucket for the Lady Trojans.
In the boys’ matchup, Centerview outlasted Del Rio 34-29. Ryan Barrett scored six points, followed by Ben Lewis and Drayden Shurley with six each. Kaleb Patterson put up five points, followed by Tanner Blazer, Body Hudson, Ethan Helton and Hayden Sanders with two apiece. Peyton Phillips rounded out the Falcons’ points with one.
For Del Rio, Eli Sprouse led the way with 15 points. Mayson Turner and Adam Bishop scored four each, followed by Chance Hayes with three and Caiden Ramsey with one.
The Bridgeport Lady Rockets beat the Northwest Lady Patriots 32-6. Matisse Bible scored 12 points, followed by Arrianna Mendez with six, Hazel Williams with four, Emily McMahan and Carleigh Posey with three each, and Kennedi Blankenship and Gracie Brown with two apiece.
Karon Gonzalez and Alivia Grout had four and two points, respectively.
In the boys’ game, Northwest beat Bridgeport 49-26 to move to 11-0 on the season.
Donovan Campos and Tyson Sutton led the way with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Jude Oliva had eight points, followed by Zander Hale with five, Jordyn Carter with three and Carmelo Hurst with two.
Jacquel Porter, Westin Hall, Ethan Bradshaw and Marcus Paulette led Bridgeport with six points, five points, five points and four points, respectively, and Zai Tinsley and Cornelius Carr scored three each.
In the girls’ matchup of Grassy Fork and Edgemont, the Lady Ravens came away with a 43-21 win over the Lady Panthers. Ripley Groat, Ava Wheeler and Stella Raines had 12, nine and eight points, respectively, to lead Grassy. Paislee Clark totaled six points, Bella Stanton had four and Kinnlea Norwood and Kelsie Gorrell finished with two each.
For Edgemont, Elizabeth Moss, Jaylen Moore and Lynckon Haynes totaled eight, seven and six points, respectively,
In the boys’ matchup, the Ravens emerged with a 37-31 win. Asher Faison scored 12 points, Waylon McGaha had eight, Draiden Sneed had seven and Eli Gilliam and Jackson Hall had six and four, respectively.
Levi Sepulveda led Edgemont with 11 points, followed by Ashton Thomas with eight, Da’Shaun Henderson with seven, and Austin Fox with three points and Channing Cobbs with two points.
The Parrottsville Lady Parrotts made a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Smoky 35-32. Mallory Nease and Georgia Knight had 12 and 11 points, respectively, with Ella Beth Kickliter and Chloe Niethammer adding four each. Loretta Kickliter and Kinsley Nease had two points apiece.
For Smoky, Sophia Summerlin scored 10 points, followed by Azariah Spurgeon with nine. Kassie Davis had five points, while Jaycee Ball and Matty Rush had four points each.
On the boys’ side, Danny Lee Hartsell’s Parrottsville team came through with a 54-25 victory. Braelyn Talley and John Dillon Ramsey scored 12 points apiece, with Vicente Ramos adding eight. Jackson Watts and Logan Bowlin added five points each, followed by Jaydon Huskey with four, Easton Whitlock and Abe Kickliter with three each and Aaron Black with two.
Brody Stooksbury and Ezra Spurgeon scored 12 and six points, respectively, for Smoky, while Levi Reed had three points and Michael Carter and Johnnie Merkel had two each.
In a non-county matchup earlier on Tuesday, the Newport Grammar Warriors were handed a 59-14 loss by New Center. Spencer Moore had six points, Parker Ford and Kason Stewart added three each, and Zachary Williams had two points.
The Lady Warriors lost 44-32, as Karmine Carmichael totaled 11 points, Meredith Grooms and Ellie Proffitt scored nine each, and Hayden Carter had three.
On Thursday night, the Warriors bounced back to defeat West View 56-6, while the Lady Warriors won 43-14.
Spencer Moore Lee NGS with 16 points, while Lofton Ford had 10. Eli Ramsey and Talon Leas had six each, and Maxx Jenkins and Parker Ford had four each. Kason Stewart totaled three, Zachary Williams and Ayden Burke had two each, and Maurice Timmons had one.
On the girls’ side, Hayden Carter and Meredith Grooms led NGS with 16 and 11 points, respectively. Ellie Proffitt had six points, Karmine Carmichael totaled five, and Molly Roberts and Jaylee Lane had two points apiece. Pailyn Lane added one point.
