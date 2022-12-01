This week, area elementary teams wrapped up yet another slate of games. Here are updates from the in-county matchups, as well as Newport Grammar: 

The Centerview Lady Falcons beat Del Rio 40-2 in one half of play, as Del Rio had all but five players out due to illness. Elizza Cook led Centerview with 10 points, followed by Amelia Ellison with eight, Madison Gee and Josie Shaver with six each, Vanessa Fox with four, and Kaydence Penton, Allie Rymer and Camie Crosby with two apiece.

