The 22nd-ranked Tennessee basketball team fell to No. 18 Kentucky on the road Saturday, 107-79.
Kentucky shot 61 percent from the field for the game and made 38 field goals—surpassing the previous season-high of 27 by a Tennessee opponent.
Despite defensive deficiencies, Tennessee shot 53 percent from the floor. Junior Santiago Vescovi led the Vols with 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting, while Kennedy Chandler had 17. Josiah-Jordan James and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield also scored in double figures with 11 points apiece.
After Kentucky shot 79 percent from the field during the first half and entered the halftime break with a 52-38 lead, the Wildcats again came out hot in the second half—outscoring Tennessee 29-12 in the first eight minutes of the second period.
