NEWPORT — Many coaches mention the importance of playing multiple sports through the year so that high school athletes can remain well-rounded.
But two sports in one season? Only a few can attest to that.
NEWPORT — Many coaches mention the importance of playing multiple sports through the year so that high school athletes can remain well-rounded.
But two sports in one season? Only a few can attest to that.
Kaymen Moss at Cosby is one example, the senior kicking soccer goals through the week and football extra points on Friday nights.
Another example is Jenna Pittman at Cocke County. Pittman is the senior captain for the Lady Red soccer team, but she is also one of only two girls running for the cross country team.
And this past Saturday, Pittman notched an incredible feat by placing eighth out of 120 runners at the Race to the Hills event in Bristol.
She also posted a personal best time of 21:35 in the three-mile race and took time to reflect this week on the uniqueness of her multiple-sport lifestyle.
“Whether it be a soccer game or a cross country meet, I carry the same mentality,” she said. “I believe every opportunity, either stepping on the start line or the field, is a opportunity God has given me. This being said, I try to give 100% effort in all I do to please Him!”
“It is definitely so cool to play two sports in one season my senior year,” she added. “I am so grateful to coaches that are willing to work with me and allow me to do both sports.”
To stay in shape for running, Pittman said she runs “pretty much six to seven days a week, if not every day.”
Along with soccer practice, her week involves one long run of eight to nine miles, four to five days of “base runs” of four to five miles, and a day set specifically for speed work.
“When doing multiple sports, you definitely have to prioritize and plan your schedule,” she said. “Since I have Dual Enrollment classes, I can run at home during the day before soccer practice.”
Then, Pittman shoots goals in soccer games on weekdays before notching cross-country records on the weekends.
“It’s amazing,” said interim CCHS cross country coach David Caughran. “Because I can speak from experience and helping with the soccer team, switching gears between sports is hard.
“She’s an amazing athlete and is really talented. But an incredibly hard worker as well.”
Added Pittman: “It can be a lot sometimes, but it is so worth it, and I wouldn't trade it for the world.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.