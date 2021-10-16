NEWPORT—The Cocke County Fighting Cocks became the latest victim of the No. 1 Class 5A team in the state on Friday night.
The West Rebels dominated from start to finish, decimating Cocke County 76-7 in the Fighting Cocks’ final home outing of the 2021 season.
The Rebels completely looked the part of a No. 1 team in the state from the opening kickoff.
West (7-1, 4-0 Region 2-5A) ran 16 first-half plays on offense, and scored on seven of them. The Rebels also added a score on a punt return for a touchdown to lead 56-7 at the half over Cocke County (1-8, 1-3 Region 2-5A).
By game’s end they had run 32 plays, averaging 19 yards a play as they amassed 609 yards of total offense — 490 of which came on the ground.
“You can’t expect to even be in a ball game when you do things of that nature,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “Defensively, you have to attack the ball. You can’t turn and run away from it, and at times I felt like that’s what we did. I don’t understand that mentality.”
Brayden Latham had the game’s opening score on an 89-yard touchdown run on the Rebels’ first play from scrimmage. West took over after Cocke County’s initial drive stalled out at the West 35 yard-line. It was his lone touch of the night.
Cocke County had four first-half drives finish on West’s side of the 50, with one of them going for a score.
Roman Stewart had the Fighting Cocks’ lone touchdown in the first half, a three-yard run out of the wildcat formation to make it a 49-7 game with 3:34 left in the second quarter.
The score was set up by the ever-budding connection between junior quarterback Baylor Baxter and freshman wide receiver Oren Hazelwood. The two connected on three completions for 54 yards on the drive.
“Baylor had a great game throwing the ball. Doing Baylor-type things,” Dykes said. “He’s done a great job this year. Oren had the best thing he’s had, catching the ball. He’s progressing, doing the things we want him to do. Hopefully they can build off that going forward.”
Hazelwood completed the first half with five receptions for 83 yards. Baxter completed 10-of-21 first-half passes for 158 yards.
The first 24 minutes still belonged to the No. 1 Rebels, though. They amassed a 49-0 lead with 8:54 left in the opening half. Jaqurius Wrenn was the beneficiary of two scores. The first came on a 28-yard touchdown reception from Carson Jessie — who had two scoring tosses on 2-of-3 completions for 71 yards.
Wrenn’s second score came on a 45-yard punt return for a touchdown with 22 seconds left in the first quarter to make it a 35-0 ball game.
Seven different Rebels had runs for scores. Zion Mattress and Kelin Rucker led the bunch with 111 yards each. Mattress did it on five carries, while Rucker did so on four. Rucker also had two scores in the ground, both in the second half.
“Too many guys went untouched,” Dykes said. “We knew they had good running backs, but that can’t happen. It’s disappointing. It’s a physical game and we’ve got to play physical.”
West found the end zone three more times in the second half, all on the ground.
Cocke County has a much-needed week off before gearing up for its final game of the 2021 season at Sevier County. The two programs will play for one of the four playoff spots out of Region 2-5A on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
“I think it’s a good time for a bye week,” Dykes said. “We need to lick our wounds and find out who wants to finish. We still have a chance at the playoffs, so we’re going to find out who wants to finish and do this.”
