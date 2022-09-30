COSBY — Alcoa started swiftly on Tuesday and never looked back, cruising to a 6-0 district win over Cosby at Virgil Ball Stadium.
The Lady Eagles gave up two goals in the first half and four in the second half.
Despite Tuesday’s loss, head coach Tim Moss still found several positive takeaways.
“It was a very physical game,” said Moss. “My girls weren’t firing on all cylinders, but they were quick to learn and react. They adapted, and the heart of that game was a solid back-and-forth.
“Good, physical soccer the whole way through. Then towards the back in, they subbed and it started hurting us.”
Moss also noted how cleanly his team played on the night, then mentioned how new the Lady Eagles — who are second in district after the loss — would be to a Grainger team they’ve never faced.
“It’s a breath of fresh air for us to be able to shake this thing off and get ready for district play. Not looking past Grainger, but it’s going to be something different. And in that, you learn something new every time.”
Moss’ sentiment rang true on Thursday, with the Lady Eagles emerging victorious in a 5-2 win over the Lady Grizzlies.
Addy Woods scored two goals for Cosby, each one off an assist from Kaymen Moss.
Moss added her own goal to tie the score at 1 in the first half, then Ali Smith and Kricket Murray sliced the final two goals of the night.
Moss ended the evening with three assists on the night, along with her sole goal.
Tim Moss also credited Kaymen’s defensive ability, as the senior stayed in attack mode when going for the goal and when defending the Lady Grizzlies.
Moss also noted Cosby’s defensive effort, led by Bre Anthony, Reese Michaels, Ava Krawczyk and Karissa Norris.
Ariel Ottinger finished the matchup with 12 saves for Cosby, putting the icing on the Lady Eagles’ final regular season home game.
“This was a bittersweet game. I think that was the fire our girls used to win,” said Moss, who added a specific shoutout for Cierten. “She had an awesome game against us. Her and Kaymen battled the entire game.”
