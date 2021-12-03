EDGEMONT 24, GRASSY FORK 22 (GIRLS)
The Lady Panthers pulled off an impressive comeback on Thursday night over the visiting Grassy Fork Lady Ravens. Lakelynn Fowler led the charge for Edgemont with 10 points, including a clutch seven-of-eight performance from the free throw line. Kate Raines led the Lady Ravens with a game-high 12 points.
Grassy Fork came out swinging and a steady offensive effort took them to the half with a 12-6 lead over the home team. The Lady Panthers clawed back in the third quarter to bring the deficit down to four points. The start of the fourth quarter marked the beginning of an awakening for Edgemont, as they outscored Grassy Fork 11-5 to snatch a two-point win from the beaks of the Lady Ravens.
EDGEMONT (24): Lakelynn Fowler 10, Madison Webb 3, Jaylen Moore 3, Katrina Chaniel 2, Destiny Holt 2, Kyleigh Wall 2, Elizabeth Moss 2.
GRASSY FORK (22): Kate Raines 12, Stella Raines 6, Bella Stanton 3, Ripley Groat 1.
GRASSY FORK 43, EDGEMONT 29 (BOYS)
The Ravens took care of business on the road this week as they took on the Panthers of Edgemont. Cooper Davis led the Ravens with 13 points, and Jamiel Smith was the high scorer for Edgemont with 11 of his own.
The Ravens grabbed the lead in the first quarter and showed no intent to let it go, as they turned their 9-5 first quarter into a 24-10 lead at the half. From there, all the Ravens had to do was match pace with the Panthers to hold on to the win. That’s exactly what they did with an even 6-6 third quarter and a 13-13 fourth quarter to take the 14-point win back home.
GRASSY FORK (43): Cooper Davis 13, Draiden Sneed 11, Cruz Coggins 9, Eli Gilliam 4, Asher Faison 4, Rylee Gilliam 2.
EDGEMONT (29): Jamiel Smith 11, Lincoln Chambers 6, Ashton Thomas 5, Cooper Chambers 3, Ayden Walker 2, Levi Sepulveda 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 65, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 27 (GIRLS)
The Lady Parrots showed their strength against the visiting Lady Bears on Thursday. Brooklyn Clevenger scored a game-high 21 points for the Lady Parrots. Alyssa Sussalla led the Lady Bears with 13 points.
Parrottsville took the lead in the first frame and built on it further every quarter. By the time the whitle blew at the half, Parrottsville had scored enough to take them game, carrying a 28-11 lead into the locker room. Coming out of the half, the Lady Parrots kept their foot on the gas, scoring 24 points in the third quarter alone, including 11 from Brooklyn Clevenger. Smoky Mountain turned up their offense in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to keep up.
PARROTTSVILLE (65): Brooklyn Clevenger 21, Blakelyn Clevenger 11, CeeGee McNealy 11, Hailee Hartsell 9, Kate Kickliter 7, Kadence Watson 6.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (27): Alyssa Sussalla 13, Azariah Spurgeon 9, Jacey Ball 3, Mattie Rush 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 48, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 20 (BOYS)
Parrottsville completed the sweep of Smoky Mountain on Thursday night with a dominant showing from both teams. The Parrots’ scoring was spread across 10 players, with Daniel Price’s nine points leading the way. Brody Stooksbury led the Bears with a game high 12 points.
The Parrots opened the game on an 18-0 run, and only gave up five points in the first half, taking a 23-point lead into the break. The second half was much more even, but the Parrots were still able to stretch their lead to a 28-point win.
PARROTTSVILLE (48): Daniel Price 9, Dylan Fox 8, Eli Roberts 8, Madden Hamilton 6, Devon Caldwell 4, Colton Sane 4, Waylon Fox 3, Vincent Steinbacher 2, Nate Mason 2, Jake Dillon Ramsey 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (20): Brody Stooksbury 12, Daniel Reece 3, Ezra Spurgeon 3, Christian Walsh 2.
CENTERVIEW 47, DEL RIO 11 (BOYS)
An early game lead set up the Centerview Falcons for a victory to which nearly every player on the court contributed.
Jayden Rodgers and Eli Sprouse managed to put points on the board for Del Rio, but could not stand up to the demoralizing display in the first half of the game, which took place at Centerview.
Through Jude and Coulter Oliva’s command of the court, Centerview scored a devastating 21 points in the second quarter.
CENTERVIEW (47): Coulter Oliva 8, Gabe Roe 8, Logan Helton 6, Jude Oliva 6, Shane Patterson 6, Ryan Barrett 4, Riley Collins 4, Christian Cole 2, Owen Turner 2, Levi Sutton 1.
DEL RIO (11): Jayden Rogers 6, Eli Sprouse 4, Colby Pierce 1.
CENTERVIEW 39, DEL RIO 4 (GIRLS)
Zoe Jones and Makaylee Hall prevented a blowout by Centerview who threatened to dominate the entire match before fouling both girls in the second quarter.
Kylie Vinson and Abbi Rodgers led their team in points scored.
Full court control gave the Lady Falcons the play they needed to distribute points evenly among the team.
CENTERVIEW (39): Kylie Vinson 13, Abbi Rodgers 10, Elizza Cook 4, Taylor Crum 4, Amelia Ellison 3, Vanessa Fox 3, Allie Rymer 2.
DEL RIO (4): Zoe Jones 3, Makaylee Hall 1.
NORTHWEST 42, BRIDGEPORT 34 (BOYS)
A strong offense and multiple free throws by Benito Torres led Northwest to victory in their game against Bridgeport. Tyson Sutton closely followed his lead.
Cody Strange and Seth Miller put up a strong fight to keep Bridgeport competitive throughout the game, matching Northwest’s rallies.
Unanswered efforts by Zander Hale and Donovan Campos-Nuci pushed Northwest to victory.
NORTHWEST (42): Benito Torres 13, Tyson Sutton 12, Donovan Campos-Nuci 8, Zander Hale 7, AJ Carrillo 2.
BRIDGEPORT (34): Cody Strange 15, Seth Miller 10, Braxton Kyker 4, Corbin Blanchard 2, River Shropshire 2, Cornelius Carr 1.
NORTHWEST 18, BRIDGEPORT 48 (GIRLS)
Emma Potter and Ava Wheeler together accounted for more than half of Bridgeport’s points in their victory against Northwest.
Despite a second quarter push led by Brionna Moll, Northwest could not stand up to Bridgeport’s confidence on the court.
Bridgeport put 20 points on the board in the first quarter, and were granted many free throw opportunities after numerous fouls by Northwest.
NORTHWEST (18): Brionna Moll 8, Hannah Smith 5, Summer Foster 3, Sarah Frazier 2.
BRIDGEPORT (48): Emma Potter 16, Ava Wheeler 13, Haylee Webber 8, Kennadee Langford 6, Matisse Bible 3, Paisley Hall 2.
