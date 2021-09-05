AIKEN, S.C.—Julia Wheeler and Blake Cherry combined for 27 kills to get Carson-Newman into the win column for the first time in 2021 leading the Eagles to a four-set win, 25-14, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-18, in the final match of the USC Aiken Invitational Saturday at the Convocation Center.
"We found more rhythm in each match today which ultimately led to a victory," Carson-Newman coach Ashley Tiernan said. "We will capitalize on what we learned this weekend and continue to improve daily. I am proud of the hustle, effort and composure we held onto."
The Eagles improve to 15-0 all time against Converse (0-4) in the first neutral site contest in the series history. It is the most victories without a loss against any opponent by the program. The service game was a big part of the win as the team piled up 15 aces, its most since posting 18 in a win over Newberry on Sept. 21, 2019, a span of 29 matches and 734 days.
After Converse took a 3-1 edge out of the gates, the Eagles responded with five straight points and 12 of the next 13 to seize control at 13-4. The Valkyries mustered back-to-back points twice down the stretch as C-N ran away with the opening game capped by a blast from Skylor Weaver (Katy, Texas).
In the second stanza, Converse took advantage of an early run to take an 8-4 holding onto the edge as late as 21-20 before Tiernan burned a time out. The Orange and Blue rung the bell winning the final five points punctuated by an ace from McKenna Hall (Bristol, Wis.) to put the club ahead 2-0 in the match.
Once again in the third, the Valkyries kickstarted the set well going ahead 5-1. The teams traded blows for much of the set but with the score tied at 22, Elizabeth Coffey tally a kill and an attack error gave Converse a set point. Despite a C-N kill, Savannah Ducote forced a fourth frame with a blast.
With the Eagles in firm control in the fourth ahead 10-4, Converse found a surge winning seven straight to go on top. C-N was able to right the ship winning six of the next seven and began to pull away finishing off the match by winning nine of the final 13 points seeing Abbey Hildenbrand (Parker, Colo.) push a ball to the ground to seal the win.
Wheeler led all players by resetting her career high with 17 kills adding seven digs and two aces. Cherry notched a double-double for the first time in her collegiate career with 10 kills and 14 digs.
Hildenbrand posted a double-double with 39 assists and 10 digs tacking on four kills and three aces. Hayden Barton (Hixson, Tenn.) filled up the stat sheet with a match-high 24 digs, five aces and three assists.
Anna Rabon led the Valkyries with 10 kills and 11 digs but made eight attack errors out of the team's 20 in the match. Elizabeth Yohe paced the back line with 21 digs while the setting combination of Ducote and Madison Gregory each finished with 15 assists.
The Eagles get their first taste of home volleyball for the season with two affairs at Holt Fieldhouse starting on Friday night at 6 p.m. against Catawba to open up the South Atlantic Conference schedule.
