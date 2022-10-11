Not for the seniors on Cosby’s team. Not for the coaching staff in place. Not for the fans who will pack Virgil Ball Stadium on Friday night, with the cold weather beginning to set in across the hills that line the back of the bleachers.
This Friday, when Cosby (3-4, 2-1) kicks off against Unaka (4-3, 2-1), the Eagles will be in a must-win matchup for history.
Because a victory would clinch their first home playoff game since 2008.
Lose, and the Eagles would fall out of the top two teams in Region 1-1A — and would likely lose the opportunity for that home-field advantage in the postseason.
In short, “everybody knows how important this game is,” said CHS coach Kevin Hall.
That impact doesn’t lessen with a look at the matchup, which features two teams who mirror each other in several categories.
“They’re heavy in the passing game. They’ve got a good back, their QB and RB can both run the ball.”
Sound familiar? It should.
“They honestly look a lot like we do,” said Hall. “They play a very similar game to us. Preparing for them — I’m not saying it’s going to be easy — but it is going to be very familiar for us.
“It brings more confidence in knowing what we’re going to see, coaching-wise. I feel like we’re better able to prepare them for what they’re going to get. This week would be a very tough shutout for us because they can score some points.”
But so can Cosby. The Eagles average almost 29 points per contest, and they can run the ball at will when the offensive line gets a decent push off the ball.
“Everybody knows what they’re trying to do, and everyone knows that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Hall.
The one unknown lies in Ivy Poe, who endured a high ankle sprain against Cloudland.
Hall said Poe is off crutches and that he went “about 50 percent” on Tuesday.
Whether he goes Friday remains to be seen, though he has only been working through post-injury rehab until Tuesday’s practice.
Regardless of the players on the field, though, one thing is certain: this one is a must-win.
And no one is more aware of that than Cosby’s seniors.
“I’m really hoping for a good week of intensity and focus from those guys,” said Hall. “They know how important it is. They’re confident but also realistic, knowing if we have to go on the road that first week of the playoffs, it really hurts our chances.
“One of the biggest games we’ve been a part of in a while.”
