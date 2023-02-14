ALCOA — At the beginning of the season, Victor Shults said he wanted to see all 11 of his Cocke County wrestlers qualify for sub-state.
In reality, Shults only took 10 wrestlers to the regional tournament on Saturday.
But eight of his 10 qualified for next Saturday’s event at Soddy Daisy, giving him three more than last year in what has already been a historic season for the program.
Cris Flockhart, Conrad Morales and Jacob Stanton finished second in their respective classes.
Landon Flockhart and Jayden Mondragon finished third.
Finally, Devin Roemer, Isaak Wesche and Tyler Rollins finished fourth to round out the sub-state selections.
“It’s awesome,” said Shults, “especially because we are still young. We had a freshman place second, a sophomore place third. Everybody made it to the semis, which is all you can ask for in a tournament like this.
“People grew up a lot. As a team, we were behind each other. Nobody downed anybody, everyone was there to pick someone’s head up.”
The season did come to an unfortunate end for Nicolas Phillips and Braxton Kelley, but Shults also noticed the emergence of other wrestlers such as Devin Roemer.
“The fact that we had so many young guys step up is big,” Shults said, his next thought referring to Roemer in particular. “Some guys that honestly, I didn’t know had it in them.”
One of Cocke County’s more competitive matches of the day occurred when Cris Flockhart faced Pigeon Forge’s Caleb Wolfe for the third time this season.
While Flockhart lost, Shults noticed his improvement against the top wrestler in the state for their classification.
“If Cris had grabbed a split-second sooner, that match would have been a different outcome,” Shults summarized.
On the day, Cocke County finished fourth out of 11 teams with 141 points.
Now, they look ahead to Saturday’s sectional meet close to Chattanooga.
Wrestling begins at 10 that day, as CCHS seeks to send as many wrestlers as possible on to the state tournament.
“We’ll have to show up and compete,” said Shults. “It’s not going to be easy. But we’ll just have to give it all we’ve got.”
