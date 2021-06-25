NEWPORT—When Cocke County High Director of Athletics was tasked with filling another head coaching position, he was not only well-versed in the process, but knew he wanted to have it concluded in minimal time.
It took him less than two weeks to find former volleyball head coach Jamie Messer’s successor, as he announced CCHS alum Heather Williams would take the role on Thursday afternoon.
“Cocke County High School is pleased to announce that Heather Williams has been selected as the next Girls’ Volleyball head coach,” Willis said in a statement. “She was selected from an outstanding pool of candidates following a thorough interview process. Coach Williams has a long and prestigious career coaching volleyball in Cocke County. She is a leader, mentor, and teacher, and brings all of these qualities with her to CCHS.”
Williams was an early standout in the process with her success over the years through the county elementary volleyball circuit.
She comes back to her alma mater after serving two stints as head coach of the Parrottsville Elementary volleyball program. After a brief stint from 2010-2012, she returned to lead the program to five titles from 2016-2020, only losing once in that span.
She was a 2005 graduate from CCHS, and a standout for the volleyball program through her playing days.
“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” Williams said. “I know a lot of people had pushed me to apply for this position, so when I got the call I was super excited. Not only coming back as an alum, but getting a chance to coach some of these girls for a second time is very exciting for me.”
Williams takes over for Messer, who also came up through the elementary volleyball circuit in the county before getting a shot at the high school position.
Her familiarity with the girls that make up the roster, many of which she coached at Parrottsville, will likely serve her well going into her first season as the high school program’s head coach.
“I’ve watched a lot of these girls play, and had many of them on teams as a coach in elementary school,” Williams said. “I think being around many of these girls in the past will be important to our growth and chemistry with each other.
“We will have to go through that transition of getting to know each other, but I do feel good about it. Establishing trust with the girls will be the most important thing before starting the season.”
Messer served as the team’s head coach for just one season. With Williams taking over, she becomes the third head coach the program has had in as many seasons, and fifth head coach in the last eight years.
Like Messer, Williams will have an abbreviated offseason to work with her team before they open the season on August 16.
“We should start with a clean slate,” Williams said. “Building trust between me and the girls will be very important, but this is going to be a big transition for all of us. I want to get established and see this program grow and improve was we go.”
Although Williams will return some key starters for the 2021 season, the number of players graduated from a year ago is difficult to ignore.
Last year’s team graduated seven seniors off a team that set high marks for the program with a 13-12 record, atoning for the program’s first winning season in at least a decade.
They were one win away from earning a berth in the region tournament in 2020.
Cocke County opens the season with a jamboree on Aug. 16, and will play its first game of the 2021 season on the road at Cosby on Aug. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.