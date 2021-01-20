COSBY—It’s no secret that the Cosby Lady Eagles aren’t one to shy away from competition.
That certainly was indicative when they welcomed the sixth-ranked Class AA team in the state into the Eagles’ Nest on Tuesday night.
The Lady Eagles held their own for most of the night, pushing the No. 6 Grainger Lady Grizzlies to their limit at times. In the end, Grainger was able to pull out to a comfortable margin in the second half, allowing them to stave off upset-minded Cosby for a 55-40 victory.
While Tuesday was the final result in back-to-back losses after eight consecutive wins for Cosby (10-4), the Lady Eagles had little to hang their head over after going toe-to-toe for most of the night against a top-10 Class AA team in the state.
“I thought we fought tonight, and played pretty well for the most part,” Cosby coach Cody Lowe said. “There was a stretch in the fourth where it sort of got away from us, but it was a 9-10 point game for most of the half.
“I think (Grainger) is one of the best teams in Tennessee. I respect coach (Rusty) Bishop and what he does. They are really, really good, but I still liked the fight out of our girls.”
Cosby also held Grainger (17-2) under 60 points for the first time in five games, as the Lady Grizzlies have had little problem putting up points since the start of the second half of the season.
“That’s probably the most zone we’ve played all season long,” Lowe said. “They present such a tough matchup. I thought we played really well in our zone, though. It’s not a traditional zone. It looks like a matchup and allows us to move more. I thought we did a real good job contesting shots.”
The Lady Eagles hung within 2-3 possessions of Grainger for most of the night, and only trailed by four going into the half.
It was Grainger’s ability to pressure Cosby and turn the Lady Eagles over with its full court press that would be the difference once the final buzzer sounded.
“That’s the first time we’ve really been pressed all year long,” Lowe said. “I thought we handled it well for the most part. We had a few silly turnovers, but nothing really in the back court. More of a product of being sped up in the front court.”
Despite being held to 40 points in a low-scoring affair, Cosby still shot the ball relatively well.
By night’s end, the Lady Eagles buried nine shots from 3-point range, which was key to keeping them in play for most of the night.
“We hit some big shots at crucial moments,” Lowe said. “We had a tough time scoring inside because they’re so long and athletic. We didn’t get opportunities inside that we normally get, and that’s because of their size.”
Bralyn McGaha led Cosby in scoring with 10 points. Grainger had four players finish in double figures at the end of the night, as Syndie Hayes led all scorers with 13 points.
Matty Tanner followed Hayes with 11 points. Lauren Longmire and Tori Rutherford each finished with 10 points for the Lady Grizzlies.
McGaha put the Lady Eagles on the board first with a steal and score on the opening possession, but Grainger responded with a 13-0 run that held Cosby scoreless for the next five minutes of play.
Lauren Ford broke that drought with a three from the wing with 2:22 left in the opening period, sparking a quick run by the Lady Eagles to keep them within just two possessions of the lead.
Ford finished the night with nine points, knocking down a pair of threes on the night.
Leia Groat scored on the next possession to get Cosby within six. The Lady Grizzlies buried a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, but a Gracie Myers three brought Grainger’s lead down to a 16-10 advantage at the end of the opening frame.
Cosby put up the first five points of the second quarter, inching within one of Grainger’s lead in the first minute of the period.
The Lady Grizzlies maintained a 1-point advantage with under three minutes to play in the first half, but a quick 5-0 spurt pushed their lead back out to six with 2:30 left in the second period.
Having knocked down three 3-pointers already in the first half, Grainger buried one more in the final minute of the half. Cosby got a pair of free-throws back in the final second but trailed 26-22 going into the locker room.
Grainger cranked up its pressure defense in the second half, which caused troubles for Cosby.
After exchanging free-throws to start the third period, the Lady Grizzlies jumped out to a 6-0 run to hold an 11-point lead, tying their biggest lead of the night with just under four minutes left in the third.
“When you play a team like Grainger, you’ve got to value every possession,” Lowe said. “If you don’t, they can make a three or hit you with a blow-by, or an offensive put-back and it’ll put you behind.”
Needing a spark, Kinley Coggins knocked down a trey from the left wing after a quick timeout, bringing the Lady Eagles back within eight.
Grainger pushed ahead by 11 going into the final minute of the frame, and added a three in the final 30 seconds to go up by 14 as time wound down. But Ford sunk a much-needed three of her own just before the buzzer to leave the Lady Eagles trailing 41-30 going into the fourth.
Cosby hung around for the first few minutes of the fourth, but couldn’t get back within single digits. Once Grainger sunk its sixth make from 3-point range midway through the fourth, giving it a 16-point lead, it had put the game on ice.
The Lady Eagles fought back within 13 of the lead in the final minutes, but it ultimately wouldn’t be enough. The Lady Grizzlies rode out the final seconds for the 15-point win on the road.
“We don’t do moral victories at Cosby, but I feel good about the way our girls fought and competed tonight,” Lowe said. “Still, we think we can beat anyone that comes up here. Not out of arrogance, that’s just the feeling we have in our program.
“We thought we had our shots tonight. Down four at the half and just a few plays away in the second half from being right there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.