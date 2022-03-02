No. 6 Tennessee stayed perfect on the season with a 4-1 victory over ETSU in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,391 on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Vols' pitching staff was exceptional once again, allowing just one run on five hits, to hold the Buccaneers dangerous lineup in check.
Zander Sechrist made his second consecutive midweek start and was impressive yet again, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out six in 4.2 innings of work. Camden Sewell came on in relief of Sechrist in the fifth and got UT out of the jam, striking out Ashton King to strand the tying run on third.
The Cleveland, Tennessee, native picked up his second win of the year after tossing 3.1 shutout innings and setting a career high with seven strikeouts out of the pen.
