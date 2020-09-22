DANDRIDGE—All season, Cocke County High golf coach Jarrett Ramsey has insisted newcomer Kaden Shropshire played nothing like his age.
On Monday, Shropshire put the largest exclamation point on that sentiment to date.
Facing a loaded field at the Large School District 2 golf match at Patriot Hills, Shropshire fired a round of 73, good enough for the medalist round of the day and a trip to the Region 1 Tournament in Kingsport, Tenn. next week.
“To say I was expecting him to come in and win wouldn’t be correct, but him doing so still doesn’t surprise me,” Ramsey said. “That kid steps up in big situations. He’s done it time after time. He plays nothing like a 14-year-old. He plays like an experienced veteran.”
Greeneville won the boys’ district title with a team score of 317. Morristown West and Jefferson County with the second and third place teams that will advance to next week’s region tournament.
On the girls’ end, Morristown East won the Large School District 2 Tournament with a team score of 173. Greeneville and Sevier County advance with their second and third place outings. Greeneville’s Lexi Humbert had the girls’ medalist round with an 82.
Monday was a near perfect outing for the freshman phenom, Shropshire, as he was three-under-par early in the round, inserting himself squarely in the hunt for the low round of the afternoon.
“I was a nervous wreck for him,” Ramsey said. “I just wanted the round to be over. He was locked in, though. Fought back through some adversity, late, through a stretch of challenging holes. No matter what situation was presented to him, it was his day.”
However, he found trouble down the stretch, going triple-bogey on the 16th hole to put his run at the medalist round in jeopardy.
His mature mentality kept him composed, though. Shropshire remained solid on the 17th and rebounded with a birdie to help secure the day’s low score.
“After I tripled 16, I didn’t think there was a shot for me to win,” Shropshire said. “I thought I had to at least shoot par or better to win. My thought on that tee was to stick it close and make a play, because I thought I had to have a par or better.”
With three shots to give on the 18th, Shropshire walked in with bogey after a recovery off the tee to secure the tournament’s top spot by three strokes over Greeneville’s Alex Broyles.
“I didn’t know the situation until I got to the 18th tee,” Shropshire said. “I just went right, off the tee, and was informed the clubhouse lead was a 76. If I shot par I’d finish with a 72. My immediate thought was don’t be a hero, here. A bogey would still win it.”
As a team, Cocke County just missed the cut to make the regional leg of the postseason. The Fighting Cocks put together the fourth best round of the day, shooting a 335 as a team.
Although the Fighting Cocks won’t compete at next week’s tourney as a team, Shropshire won’t be alone as he ventures to northeast Tennessee.
Sophomore Ivy Poe’s round of 81 was good enough to slot him third out of individuals whose team’s didn’t advance to the region tournament. With the district tournament taking the top five scores from those teams, he’ll join Shropshire with a chance at getting to the State Tournament, next week.
“I didn’t hit the ball great, but I was putting well,” Poe said. “That’s what saved me. I didn’t have the best round, but I’m still going to the region tournament and I’m very excited about that.”
Both Poe and Shropshire have created a bond that’s made them close friends throughout the year. It’s only fitting the duo embark on their first region appearance together.
“I never thought I’d have a friend like Kaden,” Poe said. “He’s helped me out through the years. He’s put me through drills that I had never even thought about doing.
“That bond has brought us here. If it wasn’t for Kaden, I wouldn’t be going to the region tournament.”
The accomplishments from Monday are just another step in the right direction for the CCHS boys’ golf program.
The group has made incredible strides over the last three years, but all the accolades they’ve amassed over the 2020 season has been truly remarkable.
“To have two guys going to the region tournament is exciting,” Ramsey said. “That’s something that hasn’t been done in a long time here. I’m excited to see what they can do up there.”
Through Monday’s district match, the team finishes with eight wins this season. Those victories go along with eight medalist rounds shared between a group that has no seniors, and just one junior.
“I expect us to keep getting better,” Ramsey said. “We’re young, yet we finished fourth out of the 10 teams here today. For some of these guys, their best years are still ahead of them. The future of this team is very bright.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.