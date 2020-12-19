DANDRIDGE—For the second time in four nights, a slow start plagued the Cocke County Lady Red in a district contest.
This time, though, they wouldn’t be so fortunate to overcome their early struggles, as the Jefferson County Lady Patriots got the better of them in a 47-39 victory on Friday night.
Cocke County (5-3, 1-2 District 2-AAA) struggled offensively from the opening tip in Friday night’s loss.
Jefferson County challenged every shot and made it difficult for the Lady Red to not only get open looks, but to get in a rhythm from behind the arc, which has served them well in their five wins this season.
“They did a great job of shutting down Sydney (Clevenger), and getting in our faces to contest everything,” CCHS coach Chris Mintz said. “They made us make tough shots. We weren’t doing the things we were supposed to, either. Credit them for making it tough on us, though.”
CCHS connected on just two shots from 3-point range on Friday, a direct contributor to their woes on the offensive end throughout the night.
Turnovers were a major issue for them, as well. The Lady Red turned the ball over more than 15 times, nine of which came in the first half.
Those mistakes allowed Jefferson County to get out to a double-digit first half lead that couldn’t be overcome in the end.
Defensively, Cocke County did what it needed by holding the Lady Patriots under 50 points, and even limited them to 13 points in a 16-minute span through the second and third periods after giving up 21 points in the first quarter.
“It’s like we have to hit a couple of shots before we got our confidence going,” Mintz said. “We’re just not playing as aggressive as we should early. We’ve got to come out of the gate playing aggressive. When we score early it feeds our game as we go.”
In the end, though, the Lady Red’s offensive struggles were too much to allow them to overcome and pull out a victory.
Jefferson County scored the first nine points unanswered, and led by as many as 15 points through the first quarter. While the Lady Red struggled on the offensive end, the Lady Patriots flourished by getting in close to the basket consistently, and earning trips to the charity stripe.
CCHS turned the ball over six times in the first quarter, and had two made shots from the field through the first eight minutes.
“The first quarter put us in a hole in a hurry,” Mintz said. “That’s two games in a row that we’ve come out flat in the first quarter. It’s something we’ve got to go out and be better at.”
Alexa Gramann had nine in the first quarter for the Lady Patriots. She finished the night with a game-high 17 points.
With Cocke County not scoring until the midway portion of the opening frame, Jefferson County quickly built a double digit lead. By the end of the first, the Lady Patriots carried a 21-6 lead into the second.
The second quarter flipped roles for both teams, but still allowed JCHS to maintain a lead going into the half.
The Lady Patriots were held to just three points in the second quarter, while Cocke County got back within single digits before the half was up. The Lady Red had better success getting to the basket and getting out in transition, allowing them to drain the JCHS lead to nine at 24-15 going into the half.
“Our defense always gets our offense going, and that’s what you saw in the second quarter,” Mintz said. “We still killed our own momentum, though. There were many times it felt like we were going to explode on a run, but miss a shot or a layup at the rim that killed our confidence.”
Jefferson County buried a 3-pointer on its second possession of the second half, pushing its lead back to a 12-point edge, but Sydney Clevenger answered with the Lady Red’s first trey of the night to bring the margin back down to single digits with just over five minutes left in the third.
Gracie Gregg had their second 3-point make of the night just minutes later, and a Jaylen Cofield drive to the cup on the next possession brought CCHS within four of the lead, 31-27, with 2:01 left in the third.
Gregg finished the night with a team-high nine points for the Lady Red.
Jefferson County momentarily stretched the lead back out to seven after a 3-point make from Makenzie Alvey, but had its lead cut to five at 34-29 going into the fourth.
The Lady Patriots led by eight, 41-33, with 4:11 remaining in the contest. Cocke County was successful with its pressure defense in turning them over, but couldn’t turn those takeaways into baskets to continue eating into the deficit.
The Lady Red worked the Jefferson County lead down to five with 2:11 left, but could draw no closer. The Lady Patriots held them off down the stretch to pick up the 8-point victory on Friday.
“We’ve got three games next week where we’re going to play basketball for three days straight,” Mintz said. “We won’t have time to practice or think. We’re just going to go out and play. When we do that we’re really good. It’s when we slow down and try to think that we get ourselves in trouble.”
The Lady Red will be at next week’s Smoky Mountain Classic at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School, which will run from Monday, Dec. 21, through Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Cocke County will open the tournament on Monday night at 8:30 p.m., as it takes on Lakeway Christian Academy.
BYRD’S WIN OVER LADY RED ONE FILLED WITH EMOTION
Friday was set to be a matchup with larger implications beyond those solely on the hardwood as early as this summer.
When Jeremy Byrd announced he was leaving the Lady Red program to take over at rival Jefferson County, it was an emotional day. Friday night’s victory was no different.
“I’ve still got a connection with those girls,” Byrd said. “While I’m happy we won, I’m still there with them in their hurt. I’ve gone through losses like this with them for so many years, so I know what they’re feeling and I hurt for them.
“I really was dreading this game. I didn’t want to look any of them in the eye just because I didn’t know where any of them were at. This week just brought back all the good memories I had with them and I’ll always be happy for their successes.”
His familiarity with the program helped him in knocking off his former team, although it was a bittersweet moment for him by the end.
“I told our girls during every break that (Cocke County) would not quit,” Byrd said. “I’ve seen it firsthand as their coach, and they showed how relentless they are just earlier this week against Morristown West.”
Nonetheless, Byrd remains thankful for his time within the Cocke County school system, and shared high praise for the direction the program is moving in under new head coach Chris Mintz.
“I think coach they’re in great hands with coach Mintz and his staff,” Byrd said. “They made some great changes throughout the night that kept them in this game. I feel like that program is in a good situation with that staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.