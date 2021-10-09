Postseason soccer is officially here. The Cosby Lady Eagles and Cocke County Lady Red will kick off their district tournaments this week.
Both local programs will be in action on Tuesday. Cocke County will be on the road as the No. 3 seed in District 3-AA, as it takes on Carter. Cosby, the No. 2 seed in District 2-A, will be at home against Gatlinburg-Pittman.
The Lady Red wrapped up the regular season with a 7-3-1 overall record, marking the highest win percentage the program has seen in its history. They suffered a pair of losses in league play, a 3-0 loss to top-seeded Seymour and 8-1 loss to their semifinal opponent, Carter.
Hoping to get back that late-season loss to the Lady Hornets when it counts most, Cocke County stands a single victory away from not only playing for a district title, but earning a long sought after trip to the regional round of the postseason.
For Cosby, the path has been similar to years past. Despite a 4-8 overall record, the Lady Eagles topped district newcomer Pigeon Forge and longtime rival Gatlinburg-Pittman to lock up the second seed in District 2-A for a fifth consecutive season.
Cosby topped Pigeon Forge in extra time for a 3-2 victory, and edged G-P 1-0. Tuesday will mark the fifth consecutive season Cosby and Gatlinburg-Pittman will meet in the district semifinals. The Lady Eagles have won three of the previous four matchups, with the lone loss coming in 2018.
Both Cosby and Cocke County’s matchups will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. District championship games will take place on Thursday, Oct. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.