COSBY—Although last week was the latest anomaly in the Cosby High Eagles’ scheduling woes this season, due to COVID-19, it could have been just what the program needed with the year winding down.
Nonetheless, the Eagles return to the grid iron this week, as they make the long trek to Campbell County to take on Jellico in their second-to-last regular season outing of the season (KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m., RADIO: WLIK.net).
Cosby (3-6) was all set to take on Unaka, as scheduled, last week. However, for the fourth time in 2020 the schedule had to be altered due to a COVID-19 incident with a team on the Eagles’ schedule
The Eagles had replaced opponents as they became unavailable in each of the other three instances that occurred earlier in the year, but with a roster hampered by injuries they decided last week was a week to heal up rather than fight another battle.
“We needed this break,” Cosby coach Kevin Hall said. “We obviously wanted to play Unaka, and hate things turned out the way they did, but we’ve played seven-straight weeks with no break and were really banged up.
“I feel like we’re a little fresher this week. Still probably the same on the injury front. We might get a few back this week, but for the most part we had several guys that were banged up and needed the week to heal.”
A year ago Cosby demolished Jellico in a 50-6 rout at Virgil Ball Stadium. Knowing the Blue Devils will be out to avenge that loss in this year’s meeting, the Eagles are preparing for anything and everything Jellico may throw at them.
“They’re still going to look at us as a chance to get a win,” Hall said. “They know what we did to them last year, and still felt like they could’ve won that game last year. We’ve got to be ready for a fight on Friday.”
In that game, the Eagles compiled all 50 points of their victory by halftime, scoring 30 in the second quarter alone.
Cosby dominated the ground game in last year’s meeting, touting 330 yards rushing and averaging over eight yards per carry.
“It’ll look different for us this year,” Hall said. “We don’t quite have the downhill power running that we had a year ago with Eduardo (Gonzalez). They didn’t like getting run straight at like that, last year. I think we can still have success running the ball this year, though.”
The Eagles have struggled on the ground, as compared to last season.
Going into Friday night’s matchup, Cosby is averaging just over 88 yards rushing per game. A year ago it averaged nearly 150 yards per game on the ground.
Seniors Hunter Workman and Caleb Lawson are still the program’s leading rushers through seven games this season, and will be relied on to spark the Eagles’ ground attack on the road this week.
“We have to get some big yards out of those two,” Hall said. “Production out of them would help set the tone with what we want to do offensively. We want to force them to adjust and get them out of their comfort zone, defensively.”
Despite their struggles, Friday night should serve as an opportunity for the offense to put points on the board against a Jellico defense that is still well-versed in giving them up in bulk.
The Blue Devils have allowed an average of 28.6 points per game through seven outings this season. In their last two contests, their defense has given up 46 points to Wartburg, and 52 points to Cloudland.
“Seeing they can give up points should give us a little extra confidence on the offensive side of the ball,” Hall said. “At the same time, we haven’t exactly been an offensive juggernaut the last few weeks. We know we’ve got to go out and perform if we’re going to put points on the board.”
Cosby has been rendered scoreless in its last four outings. Not only will it be eager to snap that skid, but to do so with a victory this week.
Despite its inability to put up points and match Cosby’s production in last year’s meeting, Jellico returns key offensive pieces that will aid its effort in 2020’s matchup.
The Blue Devils were able to find success throwing the ball agains the Eagles’ secondary a year ago. With senior quarterback Joseph Paul back under center this season, Cosby’s defense will be tasked with slowing their production through the air on Friday.
The Blue Devils’ veteran signal caller has thrown for 1,341 yards and 14 touchdowns through seven games this season.
“He’s a quarterback that throws with confidence,” Hall said. “He’s not shy about sitting in the pocket and slinging it to the weapons he has around him. Our goal is to get some pressure on him and make him uncomfortable to keep him out of rhythm.”
Paul is a proponent of the Blue Devils’ rushing attack, as well. He’s the team’s third leading rusher with 212 yards and six touchdowns on the season.
Paul returns one of his top targets from last year’s meeting in Jordan King.
King had Jellico’s lone touchdown in that 2019 matchup, scoring on a 67-yard touchdown reception from Paul in the first quarter. This year, King is the team’s leading receiver with 637 yards and seven touchdowns on 38 receptions.
“We definitely intend to make (Paul) look away from (King),” Hall said. “We want him to go elsewhere with the ball. These two had a good connection last year that we were able to disrupt. We’re certainly going to look to do it again this year.”
The Blue Devils haven’t been the most potent on the ground to this point in the season, and didn’t pose much of a threat to Cosby’s defense in that regard in their 2019 meeting.
Last year, Cosby held Jellico to just 18 yards rushing. Although its three leading rushers average over five yards per carry coming into Friday night’s matchup, as a team Jellico averages just 103 yards per game on the ground.
“This game is almost the complete opposite of one of our normal defensive game plans,” Hall said. “Normally we’re looking to find a way to keep a team from running the ball. We want them to throw the ball.
“This week, we want to make them feel like they have to run the ball. That’s not what they like to do and isn’t what they’re built for. We want to force them to run the ball and get them out of their comfort zone.”
The Blue Devils’ ground game is led by Carter Bolton and C.J. Jefferson. Bolton leads all rushers in yardage with 230 yards and three scores on 36 carries. Jefferson also has a touchdown on the ground, along with 221 yards on 40 rushes.
