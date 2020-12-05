NEWPORT—On Wednesday the Cocke County High girls’ basketball team was hit with the news they had hoped to avoid all season.
The Lady Red’s season was placed on hold as of Wednesday afternoon as precautionary measures had to be taken due to contact tracing of the COVID-19 pandemic being traced back to the program.
“In accordance with CDC regulations and Tennessee Department of Health protocols, the CCHS girls’ basketball program is suspending all operations for two weeks. This continues to be a fluid situation and we will update the public as any new information arises,” CCHS Director of Athletics A.C. Willis said in a statement on Wednesday.
On Friday the school confirmed that, as long as no more complications arise within the program, the Lady Red could return to the floor as early as Dec. 11.
The potential return date is welcomed news, as originally the program was looking at missing at least two weeks, which would have included four District 2-AAA contests — none of which would have been rescheduled and made up.
District 2-AAA made the decision before the season started that should programs be placed in quarantine during a timeframe in which league games were scheduled, the affected team would receive a loss and the game(s) missed would not be made up. As a result, the Lady Red will still miss two of those games (Morristown East and Seymour).
Through the first three weeks of the season the Cocke County Lady Red have amassed a 4-1 record under new head coach Chris Mintz.
Over the weekend the program claimed the Hardee’s Thanksgiving Classic title after going 3-0 in games against Volunteer, Elizabethton and David Crockett.
Entering this week the group was scheduled to take on Campbell County, Tennessee High and Morristown East — their District 2-AAA opener for the 2020-21 season. However, both Campbell County’s and Tennessee High’s girls’ basketball program was hit with COVID-19 complications as well and could not make the trip on Tuesday.
In response to losing games against the Lady Vikings and Lady Cougars, CCHS went out and scheduled games against Dobyns-Bennett for Thursday, and Cleveland for Saturday. After Wednesday’s news, though, those games had to be put on hold as well.
With an updated schedule released by Willis on Friday, the Dobyns-Bennett game has been tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
With a current return to play date set for Dec. 11, the Lady Red will come back to action with a new district opening opponent, Sevier County. That game is set for Friday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m.
