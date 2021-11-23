The Fighting Cocks took to the road Saturday morning to play two games with Sullivan East and Tennessee High. The Big Red dropped the first game of the day but bounced back for a big victory in the second.
Cocke County struggled to find an offensive groove against Sullivan East, falling to the Patriots, 73-43. Brazen Stewart led the way for the Fighting Cocks with 18 points in the game, with 15 coming from behind the arc.
Sullivan East got out to a hot start in the first quarter with three Patriots combing for all 18 points in the period. Stewart hit his first two 3-pointers early in the game to keep the Big Red in contention. They found themselves down 18-11 after the first quarter.
Cocke County made multiple trips to the free throw line in the second period going six of eight from the charity stripe. They would only manage two additional points before the half. The Big Red went to the locker room down 33-21.
The Patriots put their foot on the gas to begin the second half of play. The hot shooting from three would continue in the period with 12 of their 24 points coming from long range. Cocke County had their most efficient quarter of play in the third as they scored 15 points, led again by Brazen Stewart.
Despite the improved performance in the third, Cocke County found themselves facing their largest deficit at 21 points.
The fourth quarter proved to be the worst for the Fighting Cocks as the spark the found in the third was quickly extinguished. To make matters worse, Cocke County failed to cash in on seven attempts at the free throw line. Sullivan East continued to drain 3-point shots to close out the game.
SULLIVAN EAST (73): Dylan Bartley 18, Ashton Davison 15, Braden Standbridge 13, Hunter Brown 9, Logan Murray 6, Manny Milhorn 5, Jacob Witcher 3, Corbin Dickenson 2, Mason Tate 2.
COCKE COUNTY (43): Brazen Stewart 18, Baylor Baxter 7, Major Woods 5, Jordan Woods 4, Kyler Hayes 3, Colin Askew 3, Lakkin France 2, Jimmy Costner 1.
Big bounce back in game two
Game two of the day was the exact opposite for the Big Red as their offense was almost unstoppable in their battle against Tennessee High. The Fighting Cocks defeated the Vikings by a final score of 81-72.
The offense erupted in the first period of play led by the hot shooting of senior, Jordan Woods. Woods knocked down two 3-pointers on his way to eight points in the first period. Woods and the overall offense was bolstered by Baylor Baxter, Kyler Hayes and Colin Askew, who combined for 15 points.
The Big Red jumped out to a 25-16 lead after the first period. Points came just as easy for the Fighting Cocks as they started the second quarter.
Major Woods, Lakkin France and Rolando Campos recorded baskets on the way to a 22 point period for the Big Red. Cocke County took a comfortable 16 point advantage into the half leading 47-31.
The Vikings continued to play tough against the Fighting Cocks keeping themselves within striking distance in the second half. Tennessee High outscored the Big Red in the final two quarters of play.
Brandon Dufore held the hot hand for the Vikings scoring all of his 16 points in the second half. Leading scorer for the Vikings, Braden Wilhoit, chipped in six of his 18 total points in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to pull off the comeback.
The Fighting Cocks saw seven players record baskets in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
CCHS (81): Jordan Woods 16, Kyler Hayes 16, Baylor Baxter 14, Brazen Stewart 9, Major Woods 9, Colin Askew 8, Lakkin France 6, Rolando Campos 3.
TENNESSEE HIGH (72): Braden Wilhoit 18, Ty Hopson 16, Brandon Dufore 16, Josh Sizemore 10, Zander Phillips 8, Brayden Floyd 2, Will Broadfoot 2.
