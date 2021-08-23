Last week wasn’t the start first-year Cocke County Lady Red volleyball coach had envisioned to her career with her alma mater.
Monday was exactly what she’d hoped for, though.
In the Lady Red’s first home match of the 2021 season, Cocke County topped Pigeon Forge in straight sets for a 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 15-22) to grab Williams’ first win as head coach.
Junior Paige Niethammer was a driving force in Cocke County’s first victory of the season. She finished with eight kills and four aces. Savannah Groth aided the Lady Red’s attack, as she finished with five kills and a pair of aces in the three-set match.
The Lady Red open district play later today, as they travel to Dumplin Valley to face Jefferson County for a 6 p.m. start.
