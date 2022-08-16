NEWPORT — At long last, it’s officially football time in Cocke County.
The Fighting Cocks open the 2022 season at Larry Williams Stadium on Friday night with a 7 p.m. kickoff against the Cherokee Chiefs.
A win this Friday would serve multiple purposes for Scotty Dykes’ team as he enters his fourth year as head coach.
For one, a victory would set the right tone for CCHS going into a rivalry matchup with Jefferson County next weekend.
“Being able to say we’re 1-0 is going to be huge for the next week of practice going into Jefferson County with it being a big rivalry game,” said Dykes. “We want to give ourselves every advantage we can.”
Another perk that would come with beating the Chiefs: playoff possibilities.
Starting this Friday, the Fighting Cocks begin their march toward what Dykes and his players hope will become a major leap in Region 2-5A.
But with such a tough region schedule, CCHS will need every win it can muster in non-region play.
“To determine whether we make the playoffs or not, these count,” Dykes summarized.
He noted that Monday’s practice reflected that mindset and that the intensity has ratcheted up a bit more since last Friday’s jamboree against Cosby.
But this time around, the Fighting Cocks must prepare for a full four quarters of football against a team they’ve beaten only once in Dykes’ tenure — a team that’s “going to run right at us,” according to Dykes.
In those three years, Dykes noted that the team that has won on the ground has come out victorious each time. And it will be no different this week.
“Hopefully,” he said, “our guys are up for that challenge.”
To achieve success in its own running game, Cocke County will look to Oren Hazelwood and Donovan Ramsey, as well as Carson Devotie, Carson Hopson, Ben Watts and Daniel Price.
Such a rich stable arsenal of tailbacks brings a balanced attack given the Fighting Cocks’ bevy of weapons — such as Brazen Stewart, Lakkin France, Kendrick White and Raeshon Palmer — on the outside.
“We’ve got a good stable of backs that can control the run game,” said Dykes. “Our line has been very productive so far, and with the weapons on the outside, we can keep teams honest. So we’re excited about having a balanced attack.”
But Dykes’ team also offers another weapon in senior quarterback Baylor Baxter, whose scrambling ability has not been seen much this preseason.
Also, the Fighting Cocks’ playmakers must also be able to cash in on turnovers without creating any of their own — a contrast to last week’s jamboree, when the offense lost a lone fumble while the defense snagged three picks.
In total, this week presents an opportunity to notch an early feather in the cap for the 2022 Cocke County football team.
But that feather won’t be won without a gritty fight.
“I’m expecting a football team from Cherokee to come in here and play hard-nosed football and get after our guys,” said Dykes. “We’ve told our guys in the last week or so that they’re going to have to man up and meet the challenge that Cherokee is going to bring.”
