While last week brought a much-needed dose of excitement to the Cocke County Fighting Cocks, this week was anything but.
After racing out to a 42-0 halftime lead, the Seymour Eagles topped Cocke County 49-7 on Friday night.
Cocke County (1-3) still took away positives from its offensive performance. The Fighting Cocks moved the ball well throughout the night, but too many drives stalled out on the Seymour (3-1) side of the field.
The Fighting Cocks return to region play next week. They hit the road to take on Knox Halls for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
