Monday night wasn’t the start to the season Smoky Mountain had hoped for. On Thursday both the Bears and Lady Bears reversed their opening week fortunes with victories in early matchups over Centerview.
Grassy Fork followed the same pattern, posting victories on the road at Del Rio. Cosby and Parrottsville maintained their perfect starts to the year, as the Eagles topped Edgemont in the Panthers’ and Lady Panthers’ season openers, and the Parrotts and Lady Parrotts were victorious in their home opener against Northwest.
Tonight brings another full slate of games, as Edgemont will visit Grassy Fork and Parrottsville travels to Smoky Mountain. Bridgeport hosts Northwest and Del Rio welcomes Centerview. All four matchups tip off at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.