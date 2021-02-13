The Northwest Patriots are staking their claim as the team to beat this season.
In a battle of unbeatens on Thursday night, the Patriots prevailed over the defending champion Grassy Fork Ravens in a tight battle that came all the way down to the wire.
Northwest now owns wins over Edgemont, Parrottsville and Grassy Fork, three of the top five teams in the league heading into Thursday night’s festivities. The Patriots are now one of just two remaining undefeated teams on the season.
The other unbeaten, the Bridgeport Rockets, had a close encounter of their own on Thursday. However, they too prevailed with a narrow victory in a high-scoring affair over the Edgemont Panthers.
Should they both win on Tuesday, the Rockets and Patriots will battle it out for the league’s top spot on Thursday, Feb. 18.
On the girls’ end, the Parrottsville Lady Parrotts continued their winning ways with a dominant victory over the Cosby Lady Eagles. Bridgeport and Grassy Fork remained hot on their heels with wins on Thursday night, as well, making for an interesting final week and a half of the regular season.
With schools across the county closed on Monday in observance of President’s Day, the league will resume play on Tuesday, next week.
Cosby will be on the road at Northwest, and Grassy Fork will hit the road for Edgemont. Centerview welcomes in Bridgeport to start the week, and Del Rio will host Smoky Mountain.
EDITOR’S NOTE: In the Wednesday, Feb. 10 edition of the sports section, it was incorrectly noted that only two teams were still undefeated in the boys’ standings of the Cocke County Elementary Basketball Association for this season. There were three undefeated teams in the boys standings. Those teams included Northwest, Grassy Fork, and previously unmentioned Bridgeport.
GRASSY FORK 48, NORTHWEST 9 (GIRLS)
Looking to remain unbeaten on the season, the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens made quick work of the Northwest Lady Patriots on Thursday night.
The Lady Raven raced out to a large, early lead and carried the momentum from their hot start to a 48-9 victory to close out the week.
Shylee Shelton led all scorers with 22 points for the Lady Ravens. Jordan Smith led Northwest in scoring with six points.
Grassy Fork lit up the scoreboard in the opening frame, putting up 27 points to hold a 27-2 lead at the end of one. The Lady Ravens’ lead grew in the second, as they carried a 36-5 lead into the half.
As the second half began, the Lady Ravens maintained their lead the rest of the way.
Leading 38-7 after the third, Grassy Fork close out the win by a 39-point margin on Thursday night.
GRASSY FORK (48): Shylee Shelton 22, Madison Miller 8, Kyla Moore 7, Kate Raines 4, Abigail Stokely 3, Alexis McGaha 2, Chloe Hance 2.
NORTHWEST (9): Jordan Smith 6, Jacee Smith 3.
NORTHWEST 29, GRASSY FORK 26 (BOYS)
In a battle of heavyweights for the 2020-21 season, the Northwest Patriots prevailed over the defending champs.
It didn’t come easy, but the Patriots were able to go on the road and knock off the defending champions, the Grassy Fork Ravens, in a low-scoring 29-26 triumph on Thursday.
David Carver led the Patriots to victory with a game-high 12 points. He was the only player to reach double figures in scoring on the night.
Grassy Fork was led by Spencer Moore and Trevor LaRue, who each put up eight points in Thursday night’s close defeat.
Northwest opened the night with a 10-6 lead, but saw that advantage get cut in half going into the intermission, as it continued to hold a narrow 12-10 lead at the break.
The Patriots put up 11 points in the third, the most points of any team in any quarter throughout the night, helping extend their lead back to a 5-point, 23-18 advantage going into the fourth.
Grassy Fork scored points like it needed in the fourth, and held Northwest to just one field goal in the final six minutes. However, the Patriots sunk the shots they needed at the charity stripe to hold off the Ravens by three, and remained unbeaten on the season with another crucial victory.
NORTHWEST (29): David Carver 12, Leo Campos Nuci 6, Cornelios Campos Nuci 6, Ben Torres 5.
GRASSY FORK (26): Spencer Moore 8, Trevor LaRue 8, Oaklon Cameron 4, Cooper Davis 2, Cruz Coggins 2, C.J. Vance 2.
BRIDGEPORT 45, EDGEMONT 20 (GIRLS)
Getting off to a strong start, the Bridgeport Lady Rockets carried an enthusiastic first-quarter effort through the rest of the night for a 45-20 victory over the Edgemont Lady Panthers on Thursday.
Madylyn Bible led the Lady Rockets in scoring with a game-high 14 points. Edgemont was led in scoring by Kate Watson, who finished with six points.
Bridgeport led 20-2 after the first period, and went on to carry a 29-11 lead into the half.
The Lady Rockets extended their lead in both frames in the second half, as they held a 39-15 lead at the end of the third before going on to close out the win by 25 points.
BRIDGEPORT (45): Madylyn Bible 14, Emma Potter 8, Ava Wheeler 8, Hannah Linderman 6, Kennadee Langford 5, Vanessa Diaz 2, Haley Webber 2.
EDGEMONT (20): Kate Watson 6, Tearra Denton 4, Lakelyn Fowler 3, Kenley Jones 2, Julie Pierce 2, Madison Webb 2, Destiny Holt 1.
BRIDGEPORT 51, EDGEMONT 48 (BOYS)
In what was perhaps the game of the night, the Bridgeport Rockets and Edgemont Panthers didn’t disappoint.
With the regular season winding down, the Rockets held serve, keeping the race at the top of the standings tight with a 51-48 triumph over the Edgemont Panthers to remain unbeaten on the season.
Devonte Wigfall led the winning effort with a game-high 23 points. Karson Manning joined him in double figures for the Rockets with 11.
Edgemont had a trio of players finish in double figures in scoring on the night. Jerome Cofield led the Panthers with 14 points. Julien Welcome poured in 13 more, and Haiden McMahan rounded out the night with 12 points.
Bridgeport opened the night with a 10-7 lead at the end of the first period, and blew the game open with a dominating second-quarter effort, taking a 26-10 lead into the half.
Not willing to bow out so easily, Edgemont rallied in the second half.
The Panthers narrowed the gap to 10, 44-34, at the end of the third, but in the end would come up just short of completing the comeback to knock off Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT (51): Devonte Wigfall 23, Karson Manning 11, Keegan Hall 6, Hayden Smith 5, Raeshon Palmer 4, Zander Ball 2.
EDGEMONT (48): Jerome Cofield 14, Julien Welcome 13, Haiden McMahan 12, Tyson Sutton 9.
PARROTTSVILLE 54, COSBY 15 (GIRLS)
The Parrottsville Lady Parrotts continued their unbeaten rein on Thursday night.
Taking to the road, the Lady Parrotts came back home with a 54-15 victory over the Cosby Lady Eagles.
Blakelyn Clevenger led all scorers with 19 points. She was one of eight Lady Parrotts to post scoring figures.
Parrottsville led by a narrow 1-point margin with an 8-7 lead after the first period. The Lady Parrotts opened the game up with an 18-point outing in the second, taking a 26-8 lead into the half.
Clevenger led the second-quarter charge with 10 points in the frame.
Parrottsville continued to pull away in the second half. Holding Cosby scoreless in the third, the Lady Parrotts led 43-8 at the of the period before going on to close out Thursday night’s 39-point victory.
PARROTTSVILLE (54): Blakelyn Clevenger 19, Adisen McNealy 8, Georgia Knight 6, Brooklyn Clevenger 6, Hailee Hartsell 6, Abby Niethammer 5, Cee Gee McNealy 2, Javin Campbell 2.
COSBY (15): Aden Weatherly 5, Ella Hicks 4, Destiny O’Dell 3, Tabaya Spencer 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 50, COSBY 5 (BOYS)
Looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses, the Parrottsville Parrotts pieced together a dominating performance to end the week.
The Parrotts hit the road for Cosby on Thursday, coming home victorious with a 50-5 victory over the Eagles.
Logan Hommel led the Parrotts in scoring with a game-high nine points. He was one of 10 Parrotts to post scoring figures in the victory.
Parrottsville jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the end of the first, and took a 24-5 lead into the half.
The second half belonged exclusively to the Parrotts, as they held Cosby scoreless over the final 12 minutes. Parrottsville led 42-5 at the end of the third before going on to finish the 45-point win on the road on Thursday.
PARROTTSVILLE (50): Logan Hommel 9, Devin Caldwell 8, Ethan Nease 7, Tyson Webb 6, Madden Hamilton 6, Donovan Ramsey 4, Daniel Price 4, Alex Fine 2, Vincent Steinbacher 2, Waylon Fox 2.
COSBY (5): Matthew McMahan 3, Parker Weeks 2.
CENTERVIEW 53, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 28 (GIRLS)
Mason McMahan would entertain no thoughts of a loss on Thursday night.
Instead, the Centerview Lady Falcons’ leading scorer on the night exploded for a 25-point effort, leading her team to a 53-28 victory over the home-standing Smoky Mountain Lady Bears.
Jacey Ball led Smoky Mountain in scoring with nine points in the loss.
Centerview raced out to a 14-3 lead in the first, as McMahan started the night strong with 12 points in the opening frame.
Smoky Mountain would eat into that lead before the half, but still trailed 23-16 at the intermission.
The Lady Falcons re-extended their lead in the third, taking a 40-26 lead into the fourth. Clamping down on the defensive end, they held Smoky Mountain to just two points in the fourth as they went on to close out the victory by a 25-point margin on Thursday.
CENTERVIEW (53): Mason McMahan 25, Cadence Phillips 9, Caroline Lloyd 7, Abby Zajac 7, Emma Barrett 5.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (28): Jacey Ball 9, Alyssa Susalla 6, Tessa Clark 6, Sara Guzman 3, Sophia Summerlin 2, Kassie Davis 1, Azariah Spurgeon 1.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN 31, CENTERVIEW 28 (BOYS)
For the first time since the season reset, the Smoky Mountain Bears notched a game in the win column.
After getting off to a hot start, the Bears carried a lead the rest of the way through to a 31-28 victory over the Centerview Falcons on Thursday.
Kyler Ogle led the Bears to victory with a game-high 16-point outing. He was joined in double figures by Christian Walsh, who finished with 10 points.
Brady Calfee led the Falcons in scoring with nine points.
Smoky Mountain opened the game with a 14-3 lead, and carried a 19-8 advantage into the half. Ogle did most of his damage in the first half, putting up 12 of his game-high 16-point total in the first 12 minutes.
Centerview got hot from behind the arc in the second half, burying three 3-point baskets in the third to cut into Smoky Mountain’s lead.
Still trailing 23-17, it wouldn’t be enough to forge a comeback, though. The Bears were able to stave off the Falcons down the stretch, holding on for a three point win at home to close out the week.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (31): Kyler Ogle 16, Christian Walsh 10, Tucker Whaley 5, Bryer Henderson 1.
CENTERVIEW (28): Brady Calfee 9, Dylan Turner 8, Ethan Hurley 5, Chris Emery 3, Ethan McCracken 1.
