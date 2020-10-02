NEWPORT—Year after year has been an improvement for the Cocke County Lady Red high school soccer program.
Since 2016 the program has increased its regular season win total. With a 3-1 victory over Austin-East to cap the 2020 regular season, the Lady Red end the year with the most wins the program has had in a season since 2008.
“The girls knew how important today was,” CCHS coach Mikayla Gregg said. “Not just for setting such a high mark, but for finishing the season on a high note. I’m proud of them for stepping up and closing the regular season on a strong note.”
Cocke County (5-6) will look to build off of Thursday’s win as it gets prepared for the postseason.
For the fourth consecutive season, the Lady Red will face Northview Academy in the first round of the District 2-AA Tournament, which begins on Monday, Oct. 12.
CCHS defeated Northview 3-0 earlier this year, and currently holds a five-game win streak — including two postseason victories — over the Lady Cougars that dates back to the 2018 season.
“Getting a win before the tournament was a focus for us,” Gregg said. “We hated we had to cancel Tuesday’s game, but made up for it with tonight’s win. I think it’s huge for our momentum before we play Northview.”
Cocke County has just two seniors on the 2020 roster, each of which are questionable for the tournament.
Torrence Vest, the Lady Red’s goal keeper, sat out of Thursday’s competition against Austin-East, while Kaitlin Bible was injured late in the second half and never returned to the field.
“I’m about 99% sure Torrence will be back for the tournament,” Gregg said. “She sat out for a suspected concussion, tonight. As far as Kaitlin, we’ll have to see. Her injury is fresh, so we’ll have to see what the doctors say.
“As soon as she came out the first thing that crossed my mind was not having her for the tournament. Playing Northview, and potentially Seymour, losing her would definitely be a tough position to fill.”
Both seniors are key pieces to Cocke County’s defensive efforts. Vest has been responsible for a pair of clean sheets in 2020, and Bible serves as one of the team’s most tenacious and experienced defenders on the back line.
The Lady Red struggled to find the back of the net to start Thursday’s matchup with the Lady Roadrunners.
Both teams were scoreless through the first 28 minutes of play, and each struggled to put shots on goal.
Cocke County broke the scoreless tie in the 29th minute, as junior line backer Ariana Pinto pushed up in support to sail a goal from the far-left front corner of the penalty area over the keeper’s head and into the top right corner of the goal.
“Having her and her knowledge for the game is something we really value,” Gregg said. “Being a wide defender at the high school level, you don’t see many get up high and into the final third of the field. But where she watches and understands soccer, she knows that’s a culminality of college and professional soccer.
“She understands she can take the ball, move up the line and find the back of the net, even though she’s a line backer. I love her on defense because she’s capable of making plays like that, but can then track back to her spot on the back line.”
Along with Bible, Pinto serves as one of four line backers in the Lady Red’s formation that not only have upperclassmen experience, but serious speed to bother opposing teams’ strikers.
“Our back line is certainly built on speed,” Gregg said. “We have four girls in the back that are very coachable and want to grow in the game. Two of those girls, it’s their first year playing back there. But it’s encouraging to see their willingness to learn and grow back there, especially since we lose a senior in Kaitlin after this year.”
CCHS led 1-0 at the break, but picked up its intensity in the second half to put the game away.
Sophomore Sallie Shelton had the Lady Red’s second goal in the 50th minute, as her corner kick found the back of the net after placed in a highly contested area in the box.
Sophomore Jenna Pittman and freshman Jessica Ellis had near misses turned away in the 65th and 69th minutes, but junior Karlie Souder put the finishing touches on the victory with a goal on a free kick from 40 yards out in the 73rd minute.
“I’m so proud of them for stepping up the way they did in the second half,” Gregg said. “Our execution was much better than in the first half. I thought our intensity was good, and glad we could finish the regular season like we wanted to.”
