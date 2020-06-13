NEWPORT—Senior nights are special in athletics for coaches and players alike.
So when the COVID-19 pandemic uprooted any hope of a conventional senior night, as spring sports were cut woefully short in 2020, Cocke County’s own Jeff Fancher partnered with local businesses and community leaders to help honor those seniors that didn’t get their proper sendoff.
“This project is a small way to show the spring sport athletes from Cosby and Cocke County high schools our appreciation for them despite losing their senior seasons and the senior nights that go with it,” Fancher said. “I threw out the idea to Jeff Cody at Rocky Top Graphix, as well as some local businesses and citizens of the area and they all came forward to fund the project.”
Fancher, along with 11 partners, collaborated to put together signs that line Broadway St. through downtown Newport. The signs, made by Rocky Top Graphix, honor spring sport senior athletes, as well as validictorians and salutatorians from both Cosby and Cocke County high schools.
The group that collaborated on the project also honored Cocke County’s JROTC seniors.
The banners will remain at their current locations through the end of July. After that time they will be given out to the students honored once they complete one small ask by Fancher.
“I will be giving each kid their banner after they come to me and receive a stamped envelope addressed to the members that helped sponsor this project,” Fancher said. “I’m asking them to write a thank you letter to each of the sponsors that helped put this together.”
While this year created a unique set of circumstances, it may not be the only year the group gets together to do such a project.
Fancher noted that this may become an annual project that will try to be done for all senior athletes over the coming years.
“We would like to do something like this on an annual basis in the future,” Fancher said. “I’m grateful to those that allowed this to take place. Newport Mayor (Roland Dykes) and the city’s board of aldermen, as well as the Newport parks and recreation department helped make this become a reality.
“Also very thankful for Tim Dockery and his staff for installing the banners throughout town.”
