KNOX 1

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. The Bills signed tight end Dawson Knox to a four-year contract extension in a move made on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, that locks up one of the team's top scoring threats.

 Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP Photo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The joy Dawson Knox experienced in signing a $53.6 million, four-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday was undercut by the recent death of the tight end's younger brother.

As a result, Knox couldn't think of a better way to pay tribute to Luke Knox than by dedicating this season to him.

