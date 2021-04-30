NEWPORT—With the postseason looming, the Cocke County Lady Red needed a late-season turnaround.
After going winless in their last nine outings, they seemed to exorcise all of those frustrations on Thursday in a 17-1 victory over Sevier County in four innings.
“We needed this win in a bad way,” CCHS coach Danny Hartsell said. “We fell in a whole these last few weeks. Many of the losses were close. This win gets us a third district sweep that we’re all really proud of, but we still have more business to finish.”
Cocke County (7-14-1, 6-5 District 2-AAA) had 15 hits and 11 RBIs in Thursday’s district win over Sevier County.
Paige Niethammer led the Lady Red with a game-high three hits in four plate appearances, and added two RBIs. Kourtney Clevenger led the team in RBIs with three on a 2-for-3 showing from the plate.
“We’re hitting the ball better, “ Hartsell said. “Situational hitting has been key for us. Our message all year has been we’ve got to be able to hit when we’ve got runners on base, even if it’s a sac-fly or sacrifice bunt, we’ve got to do it and we have been as of late.”
With Thursday’s win, Cocke County will enter next week’s District 2-AAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed.
While the Lady Red picked up their third district sweep of the season on Thursday, it came after a rough two-week stretch that included eight losses.
However, the last week has served as a form of a turnaround for Hartsell’s group.
The Lady Red suffered a pair of losses and a tie at the annual Tiny Day Tournament in Greeneville, including a narrow 3-2 defeat against Greeneville and a 2-2 stalemate against North Greene.
Despite the recent losing skid Hartsell has noticed a shift in his team from both a mindset and on-field perspective.
“I’m tickled with the way we’ve been playing as of late,” Hartsell said. “I know on record it doesn’t look good, but we’ve played hard and kept battling. Our attitudes have been better and that’s rolled over to us playing better.”
With the postseason less than a week away, Hartsell’s hope is his team is turning the corner at just the right time with a reset coming in the District 2-AAA Tournament.
“Through the last six games our errors have been down,” Hartsell said. “I’ve talked about how young we are all year long, but I think we’ve played enough ball games, now, that we’re making better plays.
“We’re playing a lot better defensively, and I think a lot of that is attributed to some of our freshmen finally adjusting to the speed of the high school game versus what they saw in middle school.”
Cocke County put seven on the board in the bottom of the first, answering the lone run of the game it surrendered to the Bearettes in the top half of the frame.
All seven runs came in two-out situations. The first three runs got across on errors. Jayla Ensley had the first RBIs of the game on a two-run single flown into right field.
Ensley made her way to third on a passed ball, and later scored by stealing home. Kirsten Moore was the final run to get across in the first. After being walked she stole second, advanced to third and crossed the plate after Sevier County missed on a dropped third strike.
The Lady Red got a single run across to add to their lead in the second, as Ottinger stole home plate to make it an 8-1 advantage.
While aggression on the base path led to a lot of early runs, Cocke County let the bats do the work to close out the game.
CCHS churned out eight base hits on five runs to hold a 13-1 lead through three innings.
Moore had an RBI single to score Ensley. The Lady Red loaded the bases after singles from Kaitlin Bible and Sydney Cameron, setting up Kimberly Ottinger to pick up an RBI on a bases-loaded walk.
Paige Niethammer brought in the next two runs on a single grounded into center field. Kourtney Clevenger pushed the last run across on a single grounded past the second baseman.
Keeping the Bearettes off the board in the top of the fourth, the Lady Red sought to end it early in the bottom half.
With Bible on after a lead-off triple, Allen lined an RBI double into right field to make it a 14-1 game with one out. Ottinger doubled on the next at-bat to score Allen, and Clevenger pushed the game’s final two runs across on a two-RBI single to complete the 16-run victory.
