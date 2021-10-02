Friday night was an important one for the Cosby Eagles, and likely one that’ll sting for the foreseeable future.
On the road for the final time in 2021, the Eagles were looking to play spoiler on North Greene’s homecoming night and all but lock in their place in the playoffs at season’s end. Instead, though, the Huskies rallied from down 12 to top Cosby, 40-20.
North Greene (3-4, 1-2 Region 1-A) scored 32 unanswered points in the second half to upend Cosby (0-6, 0-3 Region 1-A) in its quest for its first win of the season. With Friday’s loss, the Eagles are in a must-win situation against Unaka later in the year to have a chance to advancing to the postseason.
