The past two seasons the Cosby Eagles had opened the season 1-0. That streak came to a halt on Friday.
Cosby made the long trek to Sunbright to open the 2021 campaign. After falling behind in the first half, the Eagles struggled to mount a comeback. The Sunbright Tigers ultimately came out victorious, 53-24.
The Tigers led 35-12 at the half. Cosby kept pace for most of the second half, but couldn’t eat into the deficit.
Newly named Cosby quarterback Tyler Turner led the Eagles in his debut with 181 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground. He also threw for 70 yards on 7-of-8 completions.
Cosby returns to action on Friday, Aug. 27, with a trip to Unicoi County for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.