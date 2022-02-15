The Lady Red looked to run their streak of comeback wins to four Monday evening as they found themselves down late to the Lady Grizzlies of Grainger County.
This was the second meeting of the top two teams in the district, each boasting records of more than 20 wins. Grainger County, holding the top spot, defeated Cocke County 62-54 in their first meeting. The Lady Grizzlies would finish strong once again to claim a 51-38 win over the Lady Red.
This was the first 20 plus win season for the Lady Red in several years. They will start tournament play in the semifinals against the Lady Greene Devils of Greeneville. The third matchup between the two teams will decide who plays for a district championship.
The game will be held this Saturday, February 19 at 3:30 p.m. All games will be played at Hal Henard Gymnasium on Greeneville.
