Monday night’s events featured a surprise or two, as the newly formed season raged on through its second night of games.
Unbeaten before the shutdown of the season, the Parrottsville Parrotts suffered their first loss of the year in just their second game back. Bridgeport had the privilege of knocking off last season’s regular season champs.
The Del Rio Lady Trojans notched their second consecutive win behind another high-scoring effort from Hannah Strange, and Smoky Mountain picked up a victory for the second time this year.
Grassy Fork didn’t disappoint in its long-awaited return to the hardwood, as it picked up a sweep over visiting Cosby.
The Ravens and Lady Ravens will be among seven other teams in action to close out the week on Thursday, as they’ll remain at home to host Smoky Mountain.
Cosby will play host to Del Rio on Thursday, while Centerview hits the road for Parrottsville, and Edgemont makes the trip to Northwest for a clash between two of the top teams in the league on the boys’ side, before the stoppage of play in November.
PARROTTSVILLE 57, BRIDGEPORT 15 (GIRLS)
Monday night was all Parrottsville from start to finish.
The defending champs came out strong in a 20-6 victory over Bridgeport on the road on Monday evening.
Blakelyn Clevenger led the Lady Parrotts in scoring with a game-high 25 points. Bridgeport was led in scoring by a trio of players with four points.
Parrottsville opened the game with a 20-6 lead at the end of the opening frame, and carried a 34-12 lead into the half.
Keeping their foot on the gas, the Lady Parrotts came out of the break with a 15-0 run that spanned the entire third quarter, giving them a 49-12 lead going into the fourth.
With the decision well in hand, Parrottsville rode out the final six minutes as it capped off a dominating 42-point road win over the Lady Rockets on Monday.
PARROTTSVILLE (57): Blakelyn Clevenger 25, Abby Niethammer 8, Cee Cee McNealy 7, Hailee Hartsell 6, Javen Campbell 3, Kate Kickliter 3, Adisen McNealy 2, Mallory Nease 2, Georgia Knight 1.
BRIDGEPORT (15): Brianna London 4, Hannah Linderman 4, Vanessa Diaz 4, Madylyn Bible 3.
BRIDGEPORT 42, PARROTTSVILLE 25 (BOYS)
Before the two month layoff, Parrottsville was one of three remaining unbeaten teams in the league.
That’s no longer the case after Monday night.
The Bridgeport Rockets sent shockwaves through the league on Monday, as it knocked off last season’s runner-up with a 42-25 victory over the Parrotts.
Devante Wigfall led the Rockets with a game-high 15 points. He was joined in double figures by Carson Manning, who finished with 10 points. Alex Fine led the Parrotts in scoring with nine points.
The night opened as a low-scoring affair, as each team finished the opening frame knotted up at 5-all.
It remained a defensive game in the second, but Bridgeport was able to pull away for an 11-7 lead going into the half.
In the second half, the Rockets began to find their groove.
Parrottsville also opened up on the offensive end, posting 10 points in the third, but it was Bridgeport that stretched out its lead to double digits with a 25-15 advantage going into the fourth.
Needing a spark to avoid their first loss of the season, the Parrotts could find no answers.
Instead, Bridgeport continued to add on to its lead down the stretch to pick up a crucial 17-point victory over Parrottsville.
BRIDGEPORT (42): Devonte Wigfall 15, Carson Manning 10, Zander Ball 7, Raeshon Palmer 4, Keagan Hall 4, Hayden Smith 2.
PARROTTSVILLE (25): Alex Fine 9, Logan Homell 6, Devin Caldwell 4, Donovan Ramsey 4, Vincent Steinbacher 1, Waylon Fox 1.
GRASSY FORK 55, COSBY 12 (GIRLS)
In their first action since the two month shutdown, the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens came out strong in a 53-12 victory over the Cosby Lady Eagles.
Kyla Moore led a trio of Grassy Fork players to reach double figures in scoring, as she posted a game-high 14 points in Monday night’s victory.
She was joined by Shylee Shelton, who finished with 12 points, and Madison Miller’s 11-point performance in the win. Ella Hicks served as Cosby’s leading scorer with five points.
Grassy Fork came out firing away on offense, putting up 26 points in the opening frame to take a 26-3 lead in the early going.
That lead expanded to a 38-7 lead at the half. Moore and Shelton combined to lead the Lady Ravens with 22 points by the intermission.
The second half brought more of the same, as Grassy Fork continued to build on its lead over the final 12 minutes of play.
The Lady Ravens led 48-9 at the end of the third before closing out Monday’s return to play with a 43-point win at home.
GRASSY FORK (55): Kyla Moore 14, Shylee Shelton 12, Madison Miller 11, Chloe Hance 8, Kate Raines 4, Alexis McGaha 4, Abigail Stokely 2.
COSBY (12): Ella Hicks 5, Allie Ottinger 4, Aden Heatherly 3.
GRASSY FORK 45, COSBY 7 (BOYS)
The Grassy Fork Ravens’ angst to get back on the floor showed on Monday night.
In their first taste of action in over two months, the Ravens dismantled the Cosby Eagles for a 45-7 victory.
Trevor LaRue led all scorers with 12 points, as he was the only player to reach double figures on the night.
Grassy Fork opened the night with 16 unanswered points in the first quarter, and turned a 16-0 advantage into a 30-4 lead at the half.
LaRue did the most damage by the intermission, posting 10 points in the first half. Cooper Davis added to the onslaught with the only made threes of the game in the second quarter.
The Ravens continued to leg out their lead in the second half, taking a 38-7 lead into the fourth before going on to put the finishing touches on a 38-point victory in their return to play.
GRASSY FORK (45): Trevor LaRue 12, Cooper Davis 9, C.J. Vance 8, Spencer Moore 7, Oaklon Cameron 3, Braden Boyd 2, Ben Benton 2, Cruz Coggins 2.
COSBY (7): Parker Ford 3, Dusty Lane 2, Ethan Cardwell 2.
DEL RIO 27, EDGEMONT 25 (GIRLS)
The Del Rio Lady Trojans are on a 2-game win streak since the season reset.
After picking up a win on Thursday, the Lady Trojans followed it up with a 27-25 victory over the Edgemont Lady Panthers on Monday.
Hannah Strange had another high-scoring outing with a game-high 21 points. Kenley Jones led Edgemont in scoring with 10 points.
Del Rio held the early advantage, as Strange atoned for all of its first quarter points to give it a 9-6 lead at the end of one.
Edgemont rallied in the second, though, putting up 10 points in the frame and knotting the game up at 16-all going into the half.
As both teams struggled to find the mark in the third, Del Rio was able to edge ahead for a 22-19 lead going into the fourth. From there, the Lady Trojans held off any semblance of a comeback effort from Edgemont, as they went on to pick up a narrow two point victory at home.
DEL RIO (27): Hannah Strange 21, Layla Bradley 4, Maylee Crum 3.
EDGEMONT (25): Kenley Jones 10, Kate Watson 9, Cayleesa Williamson 4, Destiny Holt 2.
EDGEMONT 48, DEL RIO 10 (BOYS)
With a first half scoring explosion, the Edgemont Panthers cruised to a 48-10 road win over the Del Rio Trojans on Monday.
Hayden McMahan led the Panthers with a game-high 13 points, as eight different players posted scoring figures for Edgemont in the victory.
The Panthers darted out to a 17-2 lead in the first quarter, before turning in a 42-2 lead at the half. McMahan’s game was done by the half, as were many of Edgemont’s starters for the night.
Del Rio would get back on the board in the second half, outscoring the Panthers by two in the third, but it wouldn’t be nearly enough to overcome the sizable deficit.
Instead, Edgemont cruised through the second half, taking a 46-8 lead into the fourth before finishing off the 38-point win on the road.
EDGEMONT (48): Hayden McMahan 13, Jerome Cofield 9, Nate Shults 6, Jayden Marshall 5, Julien Welcome 4, Tyson Sutton 4, Tyson Laws 4, Cooper Chambers 2.
DEL RIO (10): Elijah Hembree 4, Eli Roberts 3, Marcus Paulette 3.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN 37, NORTHWEST 13 (GIRLS)
For the second time this season the Smoky Mountain Lady Bears are winners on the hardwood.
This time the win comes two games into the season reset, as they knocked off the Northwest Lady Patriots for a 37-13 victory at home on Monday.
Tessa Clark led Smoky Mountain with a game-high 10 points. Jordan Smith was Northwest’s leading scorer with eight points.
Smoky Mountain held a narrow lead to start the night, but opened it up as the game went on.
The Lady Bears clung to a 5-4 lead after the first period, but turned it into a 17-8 advantage at the half.
Their lead continued to grow in the third, as they held Northwest to a single point to start the second half in order to take a 25-9 lead into the fourth.
With the work put in over the middle portion of the game, Smoky Mountain was well on its way to a victory heading into the final six minutes of play.
That didn’t slow the Lady Bears down, though. They continued to press, putting up 12 more points in the final frame to finish off Monday’s 24-point victory.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (37): Tessa Clark 10, Alyssa Susalla 9, Azariah Spurgeon 7, Kassie Davis 4, Sara Guzman 4, Jacey Ball 3.
NORTHWEST (13): Jordan Smith 8, Jacee Smith 3, Faith Robinson 2.
NORTHWEST 64, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 12 (BOYS)
The Northwest Patriots showed why they’re one of the most dangerous teams in the league on Monday night.
With four scorers reaching double figures, the Patriots put on an offensive exhibition in a 64-12 victory over the Smoky Mountain Bears.
David Carver led all scorers with 20 points. Leo Campos Nuci followed with 17, while Cornellio Campos Nuci added 14 and Ben Torres finished with 10 points. Kyler Ogle led the Bears in scoring with seven points.
Northwest opened the night with a 14-1 lead after the first period, and went on to carry a commanding 38-4 lead into the half.
As a team, the Patriots got hot from behind the 3-point arc early, connecting on five shots from 3-point range in the first half. They’d go on to finish with nine makes from three by the end of the night.
Carver buried a pair of those threes to start the second half, helping extend the Patriots’ lead to a 47-10 advantage going into the fourth.
Northwest continued to pile on the points over the final six minutes, as it went on to close out a 52-point win on the road on Monday.
NORTHWEST (64): David Carver 20, Leo Campos Nuci 17, Cornelio Campos Nuci 14, Ben Torres 10, Donovan Campos Nuci 3.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (12): Kyler Ogle 7, Bryer Henderson 2, Christian Walsh 2, Ezra Spurgeon 2.
