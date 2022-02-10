Kennedy Chandler and Josiah-Jordan James both provided standout performances on the offensive end and hit shots in the clutch to help No. 19 Tennessee pull away from Mississippi State Wednesday night on the road, 72-63.
Chandler and James led Tennessee with 18 points apiece. Chandler was 8-for-13 from the field, while James was 7-for-12, including 3-for-6 from 3-point range. Santiago Vescovi and SEC Sixth Man of the Year candidate Zakai Zeigler also scored in double figures for the Vols with 11 points each. Defensively, Chandler and Zeigler each had five steals.
In Tennessee's first game without injured starting forward Olivier Nkamhoua, freshman Brandon Huntley-Hatfield recorded his first career start, scoring four points. Freshman forward Jonas Aidoo also stepped up, playing a career-high 12 minutes and finishing with two points and four rebounds.
