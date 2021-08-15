Friday was the final tuneup for high school football teams across the state, as the 2021 season gets underway this week.
For local programs Cosby and Cocke County, they went a different route from usual to close out the preseason, as both programs served as the marquee event of the inaugural Gateway to the Smokies Jamboree on Friday.
“This is a great thing for football in our community. Coach Dykes and I talked and asked ourselves of what can we do as coaches to get football promoted more in our county,” Cosby head coach Kevin Hall said. “Events like this are a step in the right direction. We hope that some of the kids that were there look at this and say to themselves that they want to be a part of that one day."
Both teams open the season this week, and will be on the road. Cocke County is at Cherokee, and Cosby is at Sunbright. Both games kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday.
