NEWPORT—Casey Ragan’s first season as the head coach of his alma mater hasn’t quite gone the way he’d hoped.
But, moments like Tuesday night give him plenty of hope for the days ahead.
The Cocke County Fighting Cocks entered the fourth quarter against Campbell County trailing by six. They had just allowed the Cougars top put up as many points in the third as they had in the entire first half, and sunk a shot at the buzzer to take a two possession lead in a game Cocke County had led for most of the night.
What happened next, few in the building probably expected.
The Fighting Cocks stormed back, putting up 29 points in the fourth, more than they’d scored in the first three quarters combined, and pulled away down the stretch for a 57-47 victory over Campbell County on their homecoming night.
“We needed this one very, very badly,” Ragan said. “Much-needed win for our guys. Would have liked to have had it a few weeks ago, but we needed it whenever we could get it. Getting a win like this with the tournament coming up next week, this might mean more than any win we’ve had this season.”
Brazen Stewart led the comeback with a game-high 17 point effort. Nine of his points came in the fourth, as he buried all four of his attempts at the free-throw line to help close out the win.
“He knew from day one that I was going to be harder on him than anyone else on the team,” Ragan said. “I expect a lot out of my point guards. He did a great job running the show, did exactly what I asked of him and scored points when he could.
“It’s huge when you can put the ball in your point guard’s hands at the end of the game and ask them to finish it.”
Lakkin France was the only other Fighting Cock to reach double figures. He closed out the night with 11 points.
Campbell County was led in scoring by Devon Jones, who finished with 13 points. Nate Walden added 11 and John Long rounded out the Cougars’ scorers to hit double figures, finishing with 10 points.
While the win wasn’t pretty, none of that mattered to Ragan and his crew. Cocke County (6-18) Tuesday night to happen, and in a big way.
Coming into the night, the Big Red had lost their last six games, including an 84-70 loss on the road at Campbell County (10-9) just two weeks prior.
Less than 24 hours before Tuesday night’s event tipped off, Cocke County was coming off a 32-point loss in its regular season district finale at South-Doyle. In fact, each of the Fighting Cocks last three losses had come by an average of 40 points per game.
“I don’t know a lot of kids they’re age that would continue to show up and go to work like they have after everything we’ve been through,” Ragan said. “Would’ve been very easy for them to pack it in a long time ago, but they’ve continued to come out with great energy and effort. Tonight, it paid off.”
This year’s group of Fighting Cocks have been put through the grinder all season long, but have continued to show back up. What they accomplished on Tuesday night made it abundantly clear that they’re not ready to bow out of the fight just yet.
And with the postseason on the horizon, meaning a clean slate moving forward, that could be the best thing to happen to them, yet.
Campbell County had the first point on the board, but the rest of the first quarter would belong to the Fighting Cocks.
Cocke County scored the next nine points, unanswered, taking a quick 9-1 lead to start the game. By the end of the frame, the margin remained eight, as Cocke County led 14-6 after one.
The Cougars’ offensive struggles followed them into the second quarter. Both teams went scoreless for nearly the first three minutes of the period before Cocke County got a shot to fall to take a 10-point, 16-6 lead with 5:20 left in the first half.
Both teams were sloppy with the basketball for most of the second, resulting in turnovers being traded back and forth.
The Big Red used its size advantage in the paint to find points during the second-quarter slog.
Campbell County ramped up the defensive pressure late in the half, using a full-court press that frustrated the Fighting Cocks and forced them into turnovers.
The Cougars took advantage, ripping off five quick points to cut Cocke County’s lead down to three, 18-15, with less than a minute left in the first half.
Campbell County sunk one more basket before the half, leaving the Fighting Cocks with an 18-17 lead going into the intermission.
“We left so many points out there in the first half,” Ragan said. “It all boiled down to layups and free-throws. And we told the guys at halftime if we’d just finish around the rim and make our free-throws, we’d put some points on the board.”
The Cougars continued their run into the second half, taking their first lead since a 1-0 start the game. Cocke County ended a 10-0 run by Campbell County with a Baylor Baxter bucket to go back on top, but the Cougars continued to maintain the hot hand.
Campbell County jumped back out front on the next trip down the floor, but two consecutive trips that ended with points gave the Big Red the lead back, 25-23, with 5:25 left in the third.
Foul trouble began to bother Cocke County, as it became limited on personnel in the front court. Cayden Fisher picked up his fourth foul with over two minutes left in the third, this coming just seconds after Colin Askew picked up his third.
Campbell County took advantage, using an 11-3 run to end the third and take a 34-28 lead into the fourth, capped off by a Jones’ three at the buzzer.
Cocke County was within two of the lead in the first minute of the fourth. After a quick answer by Campbell County, Lakkin France buried a three to make it a 1-point game with 6:56 remaining.
Two trips down the floor later, Baxter pulled up from the left elbow to put the Fighting Cocks ahead, 37-36, with 5:09 left.
The Fighting Cocks led by three with under five minutes to play. Campbell County tied the game at 42-all, but a Brazen Stewart three gave the Big Red a three point lead once more with 3:59 left in the fourth.
With 2:06 remaining, Askew muscled up a shot through contact, giving Cocke County a six point lead. As the Cougars missed on opportunities to close the gap, the Fighting Cocks went to work on sealing the game at the free-throw line.
Cocke County built an 11-point, 54-43 lead with less than 40 seconds left by being efficient at the line down the stretch.
“Defensively, we were phenomenal tonight,” Ragan said. “Possibly the best I’ve seen us play all year. We had some lapses here and there, but I thought we played great overall. We had to get back to making it tough on them to score, and I felt we certainly did that.”
Campbell County snapped a long scoreless drought with 35 seconds left, making a nine point game again, but it wouldn’t make a difference in the end.
The Fighting Cocks put the exclamation point on the win with a runout basket to France, and a swat at the rim on the ensuing possession by Askew, sealing the 10-point victory and snapping a six game losing skid.
“For the first in a long time, I thought we put a complete game together,” Ragan said. “I’m very proud of the way we played tonight, and the way they’ve continued to battle. They come out tonight and did everything we asked of them, and it got us a victory we so desperately needed.”
