SEYMOUR — Mike Bryant is a big believer in playing the long game.
He has shown as much this season, especially this week since his Cosby softball team’s schedule has been bunched so heavily.
On Monday and Tuesday, the Lady Eagles lost three games — 14-1 to South Doyle Monday and a combined 24-1 in two games at the Ripken Experience Tuesday.
Thursday they fell to Seymour 2-0, and on Friday, the Lady Eagles faced Bearden in Knoxville.
“I may have over scheduled us,” said Bryant with a chuckle on Thursday.
Still, while the losses have come and the grind has been hard, Bryant has seen results — even through three days of this week.
“I think we’ve grown a lot,” he said. “Now, the girls were upset Tuesday — with themselves as much as anything.
“But what I’m proud of tonight is that you come over here and get down 2-0 in the first inning, and you don’t wilt. They didn’t wilt. And they had chances.”
Take, for example, the bottom of Thursday’s fifth inning.
Seymour had a bases-loaded situation with no outs, already leading by two after Bryant took the blame for his first-inning pitch-calling that gave way to the early deficit.
Reese Michaels had just entered the circle in relief of Lakelyn Sweeten — but she did not have to work long in her first half inning of the day.
“Reese strikes out the hitter, she breaks to go to first, we throw to first and tag her since she’s standing there not knowing what’s going on, and then we throw home and get the girl out from third,” said Bryant.
The result: a triple-play, the rarest of plays in softball or baseball.
So rare that, in his 10 years with Cosby softball, Bryant had seen only one other version prior to Thursday night.
And that was one of his greatest takeaways of the evening.
“With some of the youth we’ve got on the field, we’re going to worry about the positives,” he said. “I’ve told them all along that the losses are mine. I don’t rmemeber my record — but I remember plays.
“They’ll remember that their whole life. And that’s the important part of it.”
Another important part? That Cosby, while 2-4, has not yet begun its conference slate.
There are a few defensive mistakes to clean up before then, as the Lady Eagles’ coach cited fielding with two hands as one issue to clean up.
Cosby also struggled at the plate, leaving multiple runners stranded as the innings waned on.
But with Bryant already seeing improvements given the tough schedule he meant to stack this early, he is confident that this team will bounce back.
“I told quick the girls that were trying to prepare for later on down the road. That’s why we have Bearden too,” he said, mentioning Friday’s matchup that will be available online and in the newsletter.
“My job in this is to make sure they keep their head up and know that we’re just trying to learn and get better, and I think you can see that we looked much more crisp in this game. We get a couple more wins, we’ll look more and more crisp.”
