AFTON—The last four years have been remarkable for the Cosby High girls' soccer program.
While the Lady Eagles hoped to follow up their best season in program history from a year ago, though, fortune wouldn't be on their side in 2020.
Instead, what's been a sensational run for the class of 2021 seniors came to an abrupt end in heartbreaking fashion on Tuesday night.
After going into extra time in a scoreless tie with Chuckey-Doak, just one win away from guaranteeing a spot in the Class A Sectional round, Cosby was upended by a pair of late goals before the overtime period expired in a 2-1 loss to the Lady Black Knights.
"We had opportunities to score, but just didn't get them to go," Cosby coach James Groat said. "It's heartbreaking. I've said all year we're a young team. Once you make it this far that youth starts to fade away, but we still made mistakes indicative of a young team, and that's on me for not teaching them better."
Although their efforts won't culminate in another prolonged postseason run, this year's class of seniors out of Cosby (9-5-1) go out with plenty of accolades to be proud of.
Their high school career accomplishments include 48 total wins over the last four years, three District 2-A Championship and Region 1-A Semifinal appearances, three Class A All-State selections by the Tennessee Sports Writer's Association, and — perhaps most importantly — the program's lone piece of postseason hardware in a Region 1-A Championship from the 2019 season, which also culminated in the program's first State Tournament appearance.
"These girls set a standard for Cosby Lady Eagles soccer," Groat said. "One I hope to see upheld for years to come. My goal, and I know the late Ken Green's goal, was always to see both high school programs succeed in soccer and compete at a high level like this. I know he'd be proud of what this group has been able to accomplish."
Over the last four years, Cosby never finished worse than second in its district in the regular season, and became a perennial contender for postseason hardware.
The seniors that graduate the program after this season took it from a team that averaged five wins per season, and turned it into one that posted double-digit wins and competed with opponents across all three classifications on a yearly basis.
"We were a team that used to be laughed at," Groat said. "No one took us serious. So many people around the program and school administration took the time and effort to help make us a solid program. I'm forever indebted to their efforts and the sacrifices they made to help us become the program we are today."
For the second time in three postseason meetings, Chuckey-Doak (10-6-1) got the best of the Lady Eagles.
In what's become a highly contested rivalry over the last few years, the winner of the last two semifinal matchups between the two programs has gone on to secure a berth in the State Tournament in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Chuckey-Doak did so after their first meeting in 2017, and Cosby was able to reach the pinnacle of TSSAA girls' soccer a year ago.
Eeking out a victory wasn't going to be easy for either team on Tuesday.
C-D had to go to extra time to get the victory, but will move on to Thursday's Region 1-A Championship game against Alcoa, who defeated University High 6-1 in its semifinal matchup on Tuesday.
Both teams played to a scoreless stalemate at the end of regulation.
Cosby finally broke the tie in the 91st minute, as a Leah Murray corner kick set up Leia Groat for the game's first score.
"Seeing my daughter get a goal will always be a positive I can take away, regardless of the outcome," James Groat said. "She had been in a slump for a while, but tonight she played an outstanding game.
"I've said before I don't give her enough credit, and am probably harder on her than anyone else. So, to see her get a goal to break that slump in what turned out to be her final game was still special for me."
The Lady Black Knights had less than nine minutes to get that score back, but wasted little time doing so.
After a penalty called in the box on Cosby's back line, Jessica Morrison lined up to take the penalty kick. Going for the top left corner of the goal, Morrison pushed the ball through to the back of the net, tying the game at 1-1 in the 92nd minute.
Cosby put pressure back on Chuckey-Doak over the next four minutes, but couldn't retake the lead.
Instead, C-D benefitted from a penalty that left Madison Marian with a free kick near the left sideline. Her kick had enough on it to get past the Cosby keeper and into the back of the net for the go-ahead goal, giving the Lady Black Knights their first lead of the match in the 96th minute.
The Lady Eagles tried feverishly to knot the score up one more time, but couldn't do so.
As the clock reached the 100th minute, the game was called. With the final whistle blowing to signify the end of the match, it also signified the end of one of the greatest runs the Cosby girls soccer program has ever seen.
