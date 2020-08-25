ELIZABETHTON—Jamie Messer’s first week leading the Cocke County Lady Red high school volleyball program was one he’ll likely cherish for some time to come.
After opening the season with a pair of victories over North Greene and Heritage Home Scholars, Messer and the program closed the week by securing the Silver Division title at the Cyclone Invitational, hosted by Elizabethton High School, on Saturday.
The award not only holds significance as the first of the Messer era of CCHS volleyball, but is the first title of any kind the program has won in 13 years.
Cocke County (5-2) went 3-2 on the day, topping host school Elizabethton to win the Silver Division of Saturday’s tournament.
The Lady Red opened the day with a loss to Greeneville, but bounced back with a 2-1 win over Johnson County in their second match. Science Hill would atone for their final loss of the day, as the Lady Red went on to defeat Chuckey-Doak in straight sets, and rallied after losing the first set to defeat the Lady Cyclones 2-1 to finish the day.
“Our girls played amazing, and I’m so proud of their effort,” Messer said. “We’ve been pushing them in practice every day, and today showed it’s been paying off.”
After opening District 2-AAA play on Tuesday at Cherokee, Cocke County will continue its stint on the road with a trip to Gatlinburg-Pittman on Monday, Aug. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.