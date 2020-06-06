KODAK—The elation of being back on the diamond and competing was apparent throughout Smokies Stadium.
The organization put on its opening day of the East Tennessee High School Baseball League on Thursday evening. Opening day events included the Cocke County based Newport Fighting Cocks, who dropped their league opener to the Sevierville Cavaliers, 11-2.
“We’re rusty,” Fighting Cocks head coach Andy Chrisman said. “We knew that coming in, though. We only got outhit 6-5. If we just play a little better defense then we give ourselves a chance. I thought the guys still brought a great attitude and had fun, and that’s the main goal.
“As I told them before dismissing, as time goes on I expect us to shake the rust off, get better and compete. And I think we will over the next few weeks.”
The Fighting Cocks (0-1) fell behind early, but kept the margin modest at two runs through the first three innings. The Cavaliers (1-0) extended their lead by one after the fourth, but put the game away in the sixth with a five-run inning.
Errors in the field didn’t do Newport any favors, either. The Fighting Cocks finished the night with four errors, leading to a number of unearned runs for Sevierville.
“We handed out way too many free bases,” Chrisman said. “You’re not going to beat a good team any time you give up too many of those. If we can clean that up then we can compete with those guys.”
The Cavaliers — a team based out of Sevier County made up of members of the Sevier County High School baseball team — put both of their first inning runs on the board via a two-base error during Shane Scott’s at-bat.
Newport’s David Stinnett would give the team its first hit of the game with a single, but the Cavaliers retired the side with Stinnett still on base. His hit would serve as the Fighting Cocks’ lone hit of the game through the first four innings.
Sevierville added a run in the top half of the second. The Fighting Cocks matched that effort with a one-out sacrifice-RBI off the bat of Zac Cortez. Newport put runners on the corners but the Cavs left them stranded to maintain a 3-1 lead going into the third.
Georgetown College (Ky.) signee Bradyn Long got the start on the bump for the Fighting Cocks, and held strong through the first four innings. Long struck out the side in the second, as he compiled six strikeouts before being relieved on the mound to start the fifth frame.
Stranding runs on bases became a theme for Newport as the night wore on. With two on in the bottom of the third they were hit wit a 4-6-3 double play on a play were a run was in position to score from third.
The Cavaliers took advantage of momentum by plating a run in the top of the fourth while sending Newport down in order to take a 4-1 lead into the fifth.
Sevierville added two more run to open the fifth, taking a 6-1 lead into the bottom of the frame. The Fighting Cocks were able to get one back, but still trailed 6-2 after an inning where they churned out three hits and had a pair of runners in scoring position with no outs.
“We did a decent job of putting the ball into play,” Chrisman said. “We just struggled to take advantage when we had runners in scoring position. Situational hitting is such a key component to baseball. We had runners on the corners with nobody out twice and only got one run out of it.
“That’s part of the game, though. We worked our way into a good situation and they worked their way out of it. Tip you’re hat to what they did.”
After slowly extending its lead throughout the night, Sevierville put the game away with five runs in the sixth. The Fighting Cocks mustered an extra base knock in the bottom half of the frame but could draw no closer to the nine-run advantage the Cavs would go on to win by.
“We’ll get better as this goes along,” Chrisman said. Come Wednesday I’d like to see us pound the strike zone more and make a few more routine plays. I think we can clean up the fundamental errors in a short time, moving forward.”
The Newport Fighting Cocks will have nearly a week off before their next outing. They return to Smokies Stadium on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. to take on the River City Dragons.
