BATAVIA, Ohio—A doubleheader of racing action in Tennessee and Alabama is on tap with Friday’s event at 411 Motor Speedway, followed by an event on Saturday at Talladega Short Track. Both events will feature a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event.
The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series makes a second visit to the McCarter family-owned 411 Motor Speedway this Friday, June 26th. Known as Tennessee’s Action Track, 411 Motor Speedway is celebrating their 60th year of thrilling, edge of your seat racing action. In addition to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, 411 Motor Speedway will have 604 Late Models, 602 Late Models, and Classics.
In 2019, Ross Bailes led all 50 laps en route to his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win, but it was not easy sailing for the South Carolina driver. A caution plagued event saw many drivers take a stab at the top spot, especially in the closing laps. Donald McIntosh charged from the sixth starting spot to finish second, while current series point leader Jimmy Owens, finished in third.
The activities on Friday will get underway with pit gates opening at 2:00 PM, followed by general admission gates at 4:00 PM, hot laps at 7:15 PM.
The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will make a return appearance to Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, AL for the first time since 2008 (event rained out in 2009), on Saturday, June 27th. Talladega Short Track is a 1/3rd mile, high banked, red clay oval that is the home of “Dirt Trackin’ Southern Style”. The last series visit saw Chris Madden take the victory followed by Ray Cook and Shane Clanton, after a hard fought battle on a multi-grove track.
Saturday’s festivities will begin with pit and general admission gates opening at 12 PM. The on-track action will begin with hot laps at 6:30 PM. Along with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, 604 Dirt Late Models, 602 Late Models, Modifieds, and Hot Shots will be on hand.
