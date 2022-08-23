COSBY — For Kevin Hall’s Cosby football team, last week’s opener against Sunbright served as an example for what an offseason of experience can yield.
The result: a 49-20 win against a team that beat the Eagles by almost 30 points in 2021.
Don’t worry, though. Because this week, Hall — who became the winningest coach in program history last week with 33 — is far from letting his team become complacent headed into a showdown with Unicoi County.
“We showed them film from last season against Unicoi, when they beat us 45-0,” said Hall plainly. “That brought them back down to Earth pretty quick.
“Last year going into Unicoi, we were still pretty raw.”
And this year? “We’re just a lot more experienced, a lot more seasoned football team,” summarized Hall.
That seasoning has yielded quick, flavorful results for Cosby’s offense.
Against Sunbright, the Eagles (1-0) rolled up 513 yards of total offense, with quarterback Tyler Turner and running back Slate Shropshire combining for 21 carries for 297 yards and five touchdowns.
Turner also threw for 183 yards and two touchdown passes on an 8-for-12 rate from the pocket, and Devonte Wigfall led all receivers with four receptions for 148 yards — an average of 37 yards per catch — and two touchdowns.
“That’s one thing that’s going to help us as we go through the year,” said Hall. “You can’t focus on one or two or our kids. We’ve got a lot of athletes, a lot of kids that can get the ball and go score.”
But Unicoi County coach Drew Rice has plenty of his own weapons, too.
Hall specifically referenced UCHS’ No. 1 — senior tight end and defensive end Lucas Slagle — and No. 24 — senior running back/outside linebacker Nehemiah Edwards — as guys he has seen on film that could give the Eagles some trouble.
“They’re not overly big, but they’re definitely not small,” Hall said of the 3A Blue Devils (1-0). “They play a really physical brand of football.”
He also mentioned their overall approach, as Rice has developed a quality program in Erwin.
“I expect a good, physical matchup this week,” Hall said. “They’ve got a lot of kids, they’re well-coached, they play hard. They’re a good football team. Coach Rice does a good job with them up there. There’s a lot of pride in that program.”
Still, Hall knows that his team looks far different this year than it did the last time these teams met.
But he knows that Rice is fully aware of the same thing — and that he’ll be prepping for a far different look this time around.
“I feel better about competing with everybody,” said Hall. “They’re going to come up here ready for a dogfight.
“Coach Rice does a good job, and he knows he’ll be looking at a different ball team than what we brought to him last year.”
