The Cosby Eagles opened their 2021-22 season on the road Thursday evening and they played in a game that many won’t soon forget.
The Eagles pulled out a nail-biter over the Unicoi County Blue Devils winning the game 65-64. It was a barnburner from the jump as the two evenly matched teams mirrored one another through the first half of play.
To start the final period of play, the Eagles found themselves down for the first time by a score of 47-43. O’Dell, Askew, Shropshire and Hayden Green locked in the fourth quarter to drop 21 points and lead Cosby to its first win of the season.
