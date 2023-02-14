Last week, All-District teams were announced for the Cocke County basketball teams.
For the Fighting Cocks, Baylor Baxter, Brazen Stewart and Kyler Hayes were all named All-District for the second time.
Ethan Fine and Lakkin France both received honorable mention awards for the district, and Hayes received Underclassman of the Year.
Cocke County coach Casey Ragan noted Baxter’s leadership, as well as Stewart’s defensive prowess, before mentioning his pride in Fine’s shooting improvement and France’s offensive growth.
“Baylor, he’s been a four-year starter for CCHS,” said Ragan. “Just proud of the way that he carries himself on and off the floor. And Brazen has started at point since I was hired three years ago. He’s everything you want in a point guard and has expanded his game offensively throughout each season. Defensively, he has become one of our better on-ball defenders this year.”
“Ethan, I’m very excited for his future in a CCHS uniform,” Ragan continued. “He can impact the game in so many ways because of his length. He has come in this season and shot the ball extremely well. Other teams are starting to take notice of that and having a guy that can be consistent from three-point range makes our offense flow so much better for everyone else.”
“And Lakkin — very proud of how much that young man has grown in the last three years. Hands down our best defender, but has worked and worked on his offensive game and now is a threat every time he touches the ball.”
For the Lady Red, senior Paige Niethammer was voted the district’s Defensive Player of the Year, and she was also named to the Twin Lakes All-Conference 2-AAA team.
“Paige has always been an important player for us,” said CCHS coach Chris Mintz. “Now she has become the leader of the team. To watch her grow in that aspect has been great to see.”
Mintz’s team also saw an award for point guard Halle Kitchen, who was named to the Twin Lakes All-Conference 2-AAA team, and two for Blake Clevenger — Underclassman of the Year and Twin Lakes All-Conference 2-AAA team.
“Halle has came into her own this year and is one our most important pieces,” said Mintz. “She is the point guard for us and has become a very good defender.”
“Blake is an unreal freshman,” he added. “Her poise and killer instinct is rare for a player that young.“
