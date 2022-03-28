After sweeping top-ranked Ole Miss on the road, Tennessee had two players earn SEC weekly honors on Monday, as announced by the league office. Starting pitchers Chase Dollander (SEC Pitcher of the Week) and Chase Burns (SEC Freshman of the Week), were both recognized after stellar outings in Oxford over the weekend.
Dollander was lights out for the third straight weekend in Saturday's series-clinching win over the Rebels, earning the win to improve to 4-0 on the year. The sophomore right hander pitched a career-high 6.1 shutout innings while allowing just three hits and a walk against one of the SEC's most dangerous lineups. Dollander finished the night with 10 strikeouts, marking his fourth outing this season with double-digit punchouts. He currently leads the SEC with 54 strikeouts and ranks second nationally in strikeouts per nine innings (16.02) this year.
Burns was incredible in Tennessee's series-opening win on Friday, silencing a sold-out crowd throughout the night in his first-career SEC road start. The freshman right hander set a new career high with 11 strikeouts and did not allow a single walk while giving up just two hits and one run in seven innings, which was also a career high. By earning the win, Burns improved to 5-0 on the year, which is tied for the best mark in the SEC.
