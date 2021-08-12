It’s been a week to remember for the Cocke County boys’ golf team.
After coming within a stroke of the season’s first victory on Monday, they recorded win No. 1 of the 2021 season in dominating fashion, at their home course at that.
CCHS won with a team score of 150, topping Grainger, Northview Academy and Sevier County. Grainger had the next highest score with a 190.
Kaden Shropshire and Iverson Poe followed their top-two finish on Monday with another on Thursday. Shropshire picked up his second medalist round of the year with a 35 (-1), followed by Poe with an even par 36.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.